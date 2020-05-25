The Buckeye SloopCast: S5E61 — Dry Goods, Cold Beers

In this week’s episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle have a recruiting discussion, including a talk about how the commitment of Denzel Burke impacts other possibilities in the secondary. They also have a conversation about the possibility of a large wave of decommitments coming around the nation once recruiting visits are allowed. Much more is also discussed, including the lack of linebackers in OSU’s current class, and the possibilities of a half-full Horseshoe.

The Rundown

A return to independence.

Burke to #OhioState? (spoiler: yes)

Changes to the crystal ball

Why are Tuimoloau and Latham sliding down our list?

How does Burke to #OhioState effect Jaylin Davies

Should the SloopCast top10 still be a top 10?

Is #OhioState still an option for Christian Leary?

Does #OhioState have a linebacker issue?

An historic wave of decommitments?

Can Tenn, UNC, Rutgers and Maryland maintain their class?

Gene Smith speaks on swapping the Oregon home-and-home

Players returning to the WHAC

A partially filled Shoe is better than an empty Shoe

Dream guests?

MotherFolk

Kill The Sun

