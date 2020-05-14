Buckeye Weekly Podcast — An Open Letter to Jim Harbaugh’s Open Letter

In this episode of the Buckeye Weekly podcast, Tony Gerdeman and Tom Orr revisit the question from last week about what would things look like had Michigan beaten Ohio State in 2016. Feedback from the listeners has demanded it. Following that, the fellas then get into Jim Harbaugh’s open letter on fixing college football, which is basically an ill-disguised desire to see Ohio State’s players leave for the NFL as freshmen and sophomores.

