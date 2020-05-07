Buckeye Weekly Podcast — Tennessee Bunker Babies

In this episode of the Buckeye Weekly podcast, Tony Gerdeman and Tom Orr continue answering listener questions. They discuss a possible 2021 lineup if there is no 2020 college football season, and what would the expectations for that team be? They are also asked about the early recruiting successes of Iowa and Tennessee, as well the future of Ohio State’s one-high safety look and whether or not Pete Rose should be in the Hall of Fame. All of this and more.

