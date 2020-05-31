Buckeyes Make Final Four for Nation’s Top Corner Tony Grimes

Ohio State has made the final four for 5-star cornerback Tony Grimes. Joining the Buckeyes were Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas A&M. He released his final grouping on Twitter.

Grimes (6-0 180) is the No. 1 cornerback in the nation per the 247Sports Composite and the No. 7 player overall. He attends Princess Ann High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He is expected to announce his commitment in December.

If Ohio State is truly going to be in contention, they’ll need to get him on campus again, so the December timeline should allow for some kind of visit.

Only six Crystal Ball projections have been made, with three pointing at Georgia, two at North Carolina, and one at Texas A&M. Ohio State is the only finalist to not have a projection pointed their way.

Despite the lack of faith that he will end up at Ohio State, Grimes has been high on what OSU has to offer.

“Coach (Ryan) Day is an elite head coach who knows how to get the job done,” he told 247Sports.com. “(Defensive coordinator/secondary) coach (Kerry) Coombs is legendary for developing first-round draft picks. (Linebackers) coach (Al) Washington is someone my mom and my dad can trust to look out for me in Columbus because we had the connection at Michigan, and they have a large alumni base.”

The Buckeyes currently have six defensive backs committed, though one of them is Cincinnati prospect Jaylen Johnson, who likely projects to outside linebacker or Bullet.

Ohio State has three cornerbacks committed at the moment. Jakailin Johnson, who is the No. 4 cornerback in the nation, committed in mid-March. Three-star corner Devonta Smith committed one day later. Four-star Arizona prospect Denzel Burke committed one week ago. He is ranked the No. 7 Athlete in the nation.

Tony Grimes Highlights