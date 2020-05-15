Buckeyes Make Final Group For Nation’s No. 1 WR Emeka Egbuka

Ohio State has made the final four for 5-star receiver Emeka Egbuka. The Buckeyes were included along with Washington, Clemson, and Oklahoma. He released his final four via Twitter.

These are the four schools I will be focusing on furthering my recruitment .. #FIN4L 🖤 pic.twitter.com/kaudie4x67 — Emeka Egbuka (@emeka_egbuka) May 15, 2020

Egbuka (6-1 190) attends Steilacoom High School in Steilacoom, Washington. He is the No. 1 wide receiver in the nation per the 247Sports Composite and the No. 8 player overall.

Back in January of 2019, Egbuka recorded a 4.42 40-yard dash at a national combine in San Antonio.

Along with his stellar play at wide receiver, he is also a very talented member of Steilacoom’s secondary. In his highlights, he resembles a bigger Chris Olave.

Here is his scouting report from 247Sports, who compares him to JuJu Smith-Schuster. Fittingly, Smith-Schuster was also an elite receiver/defensive back prospect in high school.

Elite body control to go with optimal size and strength, with good top end speed and separation. Physical receiver, difficult to press but also take advantage of any cushions given. Can adjust to each and every throw, take short passes the distance while also getting behind the secondary on deep routes. Strong hands, wide catch radius, will bring anything in range down. Consistently draws double coverage and bracket coverage and routinely gets open. Able to get consistent YAC. Also skilled punt and kick returner. Can play safety, with tremendous range and ball skills. Projects as immediate Power 5 starter and future first-round NFL draft pick.

Egbuka caught 83 passes for 1,607 yards and 25 touchdowns last year as a junior. As a sophomore, he produced 1,492 yards on 72 catches, scoring 23 times. He also totaled 16 interceptions in those two seasons.

Ten of the 11 Crystal Ball projections on 247Sports are pointed at Ohio State. All seven of Rivals’ FutureCast projections have Egbuka choosing the Buckeyes.

Egbuka is Ohio State’s top remaining receiver target in the 2021 recruiting cycle. They already have two receivers committed in Marvin Harrison, Jr. and Jayden Ballard. Harrison is the No. 58 player and No. 8 receiver overall. Ballard is the No. 69 player and No. 11 receiver overall.

Emeka Egbuka Highlights