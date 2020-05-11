Donovan Jackson, Tunmise Adeleye Now Ranked 5-Star Recruits

Ohio State’s remarkable 2021 recruiting class added a pair of 5-stars on Monday without picking up any new commitments.

OL Donovan Jackson and DE Tunmise Adeleye were both listed as 5-star prospects by Rivals, as it began the process of rolling out its updated rankings.

Jackson is now the No. 16 overall player in the class, up from No. 50 on the previous edition of the list. Adeleye is now No. 17, after checking in at 41st earlier.

DE Jack Sawyer is the third player ranked as a 5-star by Rivals in the Buckeyes’ 2021 class. He was already considered a 5-star prospect in previous editions of the Rivals rankings.

There are only 17 players in the 2021 class currently considered 5-star prospects by Rivals, but the Buckeyes have those three currently committed, and are considered strong favorites to add at least two more.

DE J.T. Tuimoloau is the No. 4 overall player on the new list, and WR Emeka Egbuka is now ranked No. 11 in the nation.

The Buckeyes are a longer shot to land the No. 13 player in the nation, CB Tony Grimes.

Only two of the other 5-stars are currently committed to other programs, which helps make the Buckeyes’ remarkably hot start in the 2021 cycle look even more impressive.

While those three Buckeye commits are now ranked 5-stars by Rivals, a fourth future Buckeye, RB TreVeyon Henderson, is considered a 5-star in the 247 rankings.

OL J.C. Latham, who is still uncommitted but strongly considering the Buckeyes, also owns a fifth star in 247’s list.

Altogether, the Buckeyes either hold commitments from, or are Crystal Ball leaders for a total of eight players ranked as a five-star by at least one of the major recruiting services.

Ohio State’s 2021 class is currently on track to rank as one of the best classes of any school in college football history.

And the talent currently ticketed for Columbus goes well beyond the players named above. Tuesday, there will be an updated total on how many future Buckeyes rank among the top-250 in the nation when Rivals releases those new numbers.