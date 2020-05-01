Four-Star 2022 Ohio Athlete CJ Hicks Commits to Ohio State

Four-star 2022 Ohio Athlete CJ Hicks has committed to Ohio State. He announced his commitment via Twitter.

“First off I want to thank God for all the blessings He has given me!!” Hicks wrote. “I want to thank all my family and friends for supporting me and all the coaches who have spent time on recruiting me these past two years. I also want to thank the whole Alter program for supporting me with all the coaches who have coached me in the past. With that being said, I am 100% committed to THE Ohio State University.”

Hicks attends Archbishop Alter High School in Kettering, Ohio. He chose Ohio State over offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Florida State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Liberty, and others.

Hicks is the No. 162 player in 247Sports’ own rankings and the No. 15 Athlete overall. He is also the No. 3 player in Ohio according to 247Sports. It is too early for the 247Sports Composite because Rivals and ESPN do not have their 2022 rankings out yet.

Listed at 6-foot-4, Rivals lists Hicks as a safety, while 247Sports has him as an “athlete.” Already pushing 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Hicks appears to be a future candidate for an outside linebacker spot with the Buckeyes.

Hicks plays all over the field for his Alter team, including cornerback. He is a long, hard hitter who is still very, very young.

Here is the scouting report from 247Sports.

Very long, lean frame. Long-strider who can cover a lot of ground and is used to playing in space as he has experience as a safety and even way outside as a cornerback in some cases. He also has been an effective offensive player in high school. In college, he will likely get bigger and transition down to the box. He will have to add weight and strength and also get used to taking on blocks. But his upside based on frame and athleticism is tremendous and his profile is similar to that of mid-round NFL Draft choices at the same age. SAM or EDGE down the line.

Hicks is now the third member of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class. He joins Lousiana cornerback Jyaire Brown and Ohio offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola.

With so much of OSU’s 2021 class wrapped up, don’t be surprised to see a few more 2022 commits this spring.

CJ Hicks Highlights