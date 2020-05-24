Four-Star CB Denzel Burke Commits to Ohio State

Four-star cornerback Denzel Burke has committed to Ohio State. He announced the news via Twitter.

Burke (6-0 189) attends Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona and is the No. 4 player in the state per the 247Sports Composite.

Ranked the No. 183 player in the nation and the No. 7 Athlete in the nation, Burke committed to the Buckeyes over offers from Arizona State, LSU, USC, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and others.

Burke projects as a cornerback for the Buckeyes. Similar to past Ohio State cornerbacks like Bradley Roby, Marshon Lattimore, Denzel Ward, and Gareon Conley, Burke is also a talented wide receiver, and he makes use of those pass-catcher skills in coverage.

Here is the scouting report from 247Sports.com.

Thin build with long arms and projectable frame. Should take good on weight over next few years. Fluid athlete that could thrive on offense or defense. Very good ball skills. Dynamic receiver with quickness to explode out of his breaks. Sets up defenders well to gain separation after the catch. Speed makes him a threat to score from anywhere. Decent in coverage as a defender with fluidity to stick to wideouts. Must improve physicality and durability. Potential multi-year starter and NFL Draft Day 3 selection.

Burke is now the sixth defensive back committed to Ohio State in the 2021 recruiting class.

He projects as the third true cornerback in the class, joining 3-star Cincinnati prospect Devonta Smith (6-0 185) and 4-star St. Louis prospect Jakailin Johnson (6-0 168). Johnson is the No. 4 cornerback in the nation, while Smith is ranked No. 30 at the position.

Four-star prospects Jantzen Dunn (6-2 178) and Andre Turrentine (6-0 175) could both end up at safety, though both are also talented enough to get a look at cornerback. Cincinnati safety Jaylen Jonson (6-1 200) is the No. 23 player at his position in the nation, but he could also project to Bullet for the Buckeyes.

Denzel Burke Highlights

[Denzel Burke header photo courtesy 247Sports.com.]