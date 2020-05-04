Greg Studrawa Looking For Less Destruction, More Obstruction From Wyatt Davis

Wyatt Davis was an All-American last year as a first-year starter at right guard for the Buckeyes. As a 5-star signee in 2017, he came in with sizable expectations. Despite those expectations, however, he redshirted like most true freshmen offensive linemen tend to do.

Davis then emerged in 2018 as a reliable backup, and stepped up greatly in two postseason starts.

As a redshirt sophomore last year, Davis started every game for the Buckeyes, earning Champion status 10 times, which was third-most on the team.

A powerful run blocker, Davis imposes his will on the defenders in his path and is already being talked about as the best draft-eligible guard in college football.

None of this is a surprise to Ohio State offensive line coach Greg Studrawa, who has seen Davis grow every day.

“The best thing about Wyatt, the thing that he did the best and why everybody’s talking about him is because he’s physical. He tries to destroy people,” Studrawa said. “He doesn’t try to just position block or just get the job done. He wants to try to destroy you physically, every single play that he’s in there.”

Throughout the season last year, Davis would routinely mention being behind teammate Jonah Jackson in knockdowns and his desire to eliminate that deficit. He plays with the right attitude for a run blocker, but there is more to the game — especially under head coach Ryan Day — than simply running the ball.

Studrawa loves Davis’ demeanor in the run game, but it can sometimes lead to problems in pass protecction.

“And while that’s a blessing, to answer the second part of your question, that’s a curse too at times because sometimes he gets off the framework of his technique,” Studrawa said. “Sometimes in pass protection he tries to be a little too aggressive, and they get him off balance and they get him out of whack and he gives up some pressures.”

Now a veteran, Davis knows enough to understand the whys and hows of what his coaches are asking him to do. And because of the way he plays, there is no desire to change his demeanor.

What Davis will be working on this offseason and in camp is simply some fine tuning. So much of pass blocking comes down to technique, and that is where the focus will be in turning Davis into as much of a pass blocker as he is a run blocker.

“So we’re trying to keep the same mentality that he has physically,” Studrawa said. “And then just trying to fine tune and perfect his technique so he stays within the framework of the technique he needs to be a good offensive lineman while keeping the physical play. That’s the best thing I could tell you.”