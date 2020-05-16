Top 100 Corner Jaylin Davies Includes Ohio State In Final Four

Four-star cornerback Jaylin Davies has released his final four groups of schools and Ohio State has made the cut. Joining the Buckeyes are Arizona State, Oregon, and USC.

Davies announced the news via Twitter.

Davies is the No. 10 cornerback in the nation per the 247Sports Composite and the No. 100 player overall.

Of the three Crystal Ball projections on 247Sports, Ohio State owns two and Arizona State owns one.

Davies (6-1 165) attends Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California and is ranked the No. 11 player in the state.

A lengthy cornerback, Davies has experience in many different coverages. He has the awareness to play zone, the physicality for press coverage, and the quickness to defend the slot.

Here is his scouting report from 247Sports.

A natural cover corner with good length and is still growing into his body. Long arms, strong in press coverage with the short-area quickness needed to break on the ball. Good not great long speed and, can improve as an athlete but has plenty of time to do so before he hits college. Plays with toughness and is a physical corner who will come up in run support and is an excellent tackler. Is a highly competitive player who likes the challenge of taking on another team’s best receiver. Shows good ball skills, is strong in jump-ball situations and has the size and strength to battle with bigger receivers. Projects as a impact upper tier Power 5 starter and future mid-round NFL draft pick.

Ohio State currently has five defensive backs committed in the 2020 class and room for probably just one more. Overall, it is a very versatile group of commitments who could project at several spots, which would make the addition of a true corner like Davies a nice finish to the best class in the nation.

Jaylin Davies Highlights

[Jaylin Davies photo courtesy 247Sports.com.]