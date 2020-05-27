NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through July 31

The NCAA’s Division I Council Coordination Committee has extended the ongoing recruiting dead period in all sports through July 31.

They will review the situation again in late June or early July.

“The extension maintains consistent recruiting rules for all sports and allows coaches to focus on the student-athletes who may be returning to campus,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania. “The committee is committed to reviewing the dead period again in late June or early July.”

With the dead period, no in-person recruiting is permitted. Coaches cannot visit players and players cannot visit campuses.

Recruiting doesn’t stop, however, as calls, texts, and various other forms of virtual contact are still allowed.

Even without visits, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has landed nine of the Buckeyes’ 19 commitments during the ongoing dead period, which began on March 13.

The committee also announced that they would now allow strength and conditioning coaches to virtually observe voluntary workouts, but only if the student-athlete requests it.

Previously, it was against the rules for schools to monitor workouts virtually, but now with players returning to campuses, the committee decided it would be in the student-athletes’ best interest if professionals kept an eye on them while they were at home.

