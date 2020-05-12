10 Buckeye Commits In Top-100 Of New Rivals Rankings

The newly-updated Rivals 250 was just released. And just like pretty much everything else for this year’s class, the Buckeyes are in a dominating top position.

Ohio State currently sits atop the team rankings with 2,642 points. Tennessee is second with 2,058, and Clemson is currently a distant third at 1,494.

There is a bigger point gap between the Buckeyes and Tigers than there is between Clemson and the No. 58 team in the nation, Virginia Tech (360 points).

DE Jack Sawyer is the highest-rated current Ohio State commit, as the No. 8 player in the nation.

Among other Buckeye commits, newly-christened 5-stars DE Tunmise Adeleye and OL Donovan Jackson are now Nos. 15 and 16 in the country.

Kyle McCord, the quarterback who has been committed to the Buckeyes for more than a year already, is now ranked the No. 26 player in the country.

CB Jakailin Johnson is ranked 35th in the country, WR Marvin Harrison, Jr. is 42nd, RB TreVeyon Henderson is 67th, OL Ben Christman is 74th, DT Michael Hall is 77th, RB Evan Pryor is 79th.

That gives the Buckeyes 10 commits in the top-100 of the nation, the most of any program.

And it doesn’t take long to find more future Buckeyes past the top-100. LB Reid Carrico is now ranked as the No. 101 overall player in the class, and WR Jayden Ballard is No. 103.

SAF Andre Turrentine is 171st in the nation, and the final current Buckeye commit in the top-250.

That puts 13 of the Buckeyes’ 18 commits among the nation’s elite, and fully two-thirds of that class in the top 103 in the country.

But the news could potentially get even better for the Buckeyes before National Signing Day. That’s because OSU is currently either a front-runner or strong contender for a number of other elite prospects.

DE J.T. Tuimoloau ranks No. 4 in the nation, and WR Emeka Egbuka is No. 11 overall.

TE Hudson Wolfe is 40th in the country, DE Tywone Malone is 44th, OL J.C. Latham is 75th, and LB/SAF Derrick Davis is 81st, among others.

While the Buckeyes might not land every single one of those players, even adding half of them to the current commits would put Ohio State’s 2021 class among one of the absolute best in college football history.

For comparison’s sake, the entire rest of the Big Ten only has four top-100 commitments total at the moment.

Michigan has No. 33 QB JJ McCarthy, No. 51 OL Giovanni El-Hadi, and No. 68 TE Louis Hansen committed. Penn State has a commitment from No. 29 OL Landon Tengwall.