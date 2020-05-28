Ohio State Releases New Football Season Ticket Policies, Including Mobile-Only Ticketing

Ohio State has released some updates regarding football season tickets.

The deadline to renew has been extended twice due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but now the final deadline will remain May 29.

There will also be a revised seating policy which won’t be fully enacted until officials know exactly how many fans will be allowed to attend games this season.

Here is the full email sent to football season ticket holders Thursday afternoon.

—

As the Ohio State Department of Athletics continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has several important updates related to football tickets that directly impact season ticket renewals, the seat selection process and mobile ticketing.

Mobile-Only Ticketing: Ohio State will employ mobile-only ticketing beginning with the 2020 football season, enabling contactless entry into Ohio Stadium and other athletics venues. Offering greater convenience and safety, fans can access their ticket online, transfer to family and friends, utilize Buckeyes TicketExchange, or donate tickets to charity. Mobile tickets will be available for fans to access as soon as they have selected their seats for the 2020 season and are paid in full. Options for fans without smart phones will be announced at a later date.

“We are excited to implement digital-only ticketing at our venues and believe it will help us achieve the goal of providing a safe game day experience for everyone,” Diana Sabau, Deputy Athletics Director, said. “Digital ticketing will allow for contactless entry for fans while also providing flexibility to easily manage their tickets. It will also allow us to better respond to the dynamics surrounding COVID-19 and our increased safety precautions.”

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shift to mobile-only ticketing will provide a safer environment for fans. Mobile tickets also deliver an added layer of security, guarding against the production of fraudulent and counterfeit tickets.

More information on accessing and managing mobile tickets can be found by visiting Ohio State’s Digital Ticketing Guide.

Season Ticket Final Renewal Deadline is Friday, May 29: After being extended twice earlier this spring, the final deadline to renew season tickets is Friday, May 29. Payment plan options include payment installments extended into August.

Seat Selection Process: A seat selection process for season ticket holders will still take place with the following adjustments:

• Seats selected will only be for one year.

• Seating for the 2020 season will be based on models that account for appropriate physical distancing within Ohio Stadium.

• The timeline for seat selection will be adjusted to allow time for conference, state, and local officials to clarify physical distancing guidelines to provide the safest environment for fans while also maximizing allowable attendance.

• Seat selection windows will be communicated via email at least five business days prior to the first selection window opening, at which time fans will have the opportunity to preview available seats.

• The planned reseating of Ohio Stadium under the 2020 Seat Selection Process will now occur prior to the 2021 season for all eligible accounts.

Ticket Assurance Plan: If, for any reason, any portion of the 2020 football schedule does not take place, season ticket holders will have the option to receive a refund for the canceled game tickets, receive a credit toward a future ticket purchase, or donate their season or individual game ticket payment(s) to support student-athlete scholarships. This guarantee will apply to all ticketed athletic events.

These changes are aimed to be helpful and provide a level of confidence as you invest in our programs. The Department of Athletics will continue to follow the advice and directives of the Governor, University leadership, health experts and medical officials. We are dedicated to protecting the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, staff and fans.

Contacting Ohio State

The Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office, located at the Schottenstein Center, remains closed until further notice. Those needing assistance may contact representatives of the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office through the following means:

By E-mail: Contact the ticket office by emailing athletic.tix@osu.edu. Emails will be monitored throughout the day to ensure a timely response.

By Phone: Our main phone number, 1-800-GO-BUCKS (1-800-462-8257), will be monitored by the ticket office team Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Outside of these hours, you may leave a voicemail for a return call the following business day. You may also contact the Buckeye Club at (614) 292-9908 or the President’s Club at (614) 292-9550 with additional questions.

Thank you for your continued support of Ohio State Athletics

The Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office