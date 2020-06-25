Devonta Smith Decommits from Ohio State

COLUMBUS- Four-star prospect Devonta Smith has decided to move on from the Buckeyes. He announced his decommitment from Ohio State on Thursday.

The Cincinnati LaSalle cornerback committed to the Buckeyes in March, shorty after he received an offer from head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs.

Smith took to Twitter to announce that he would be opening up his recruiting process again. He also thanked Ohio State.

Ohio State’s 2021 class still remains at the top of the recruiting rankings but it is expected that Coombs will add another defensive back to the class to join Denzel Burke, Jantzen Dunn, Jakalin Johnson, and Denzel Burke.

Smith was a top target for Alabama and there is speculation that he will end up with the Crimson Tide.

[Devonta Smith header photo courtesy Devonta Smith / Twitter. | Ohio State Football.]