Gene Smith: ‘Hate has no place in civil society’

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith issued a statement Sunday on the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, and the involvement of Buckeye athletes. You can read it below in its entirety.
——–
Racism has been declared a public health crisis; hate has no place in civil society.
Over the past decade, Buckeye student-athletes have proactively engaged in issues that have resulted in a shift in our departmental culture; issues that were manifest at the same time in the larger society and reflected in the actions of the student-athletes.
In recent years, several young men in the sport of football made the decision to publicly discuss their personal mental health challenges as a way to help demystify the larger societal conversation about mental health.
Concurrently, student-athletes in the sport of men’s hockey asked the department to support the NHL’s initiative entitled: If you can play, you can play. This effort advocated for support for student-athletes of all sexual orientations.
Student-athletes from many departmental teams have engaged in outreach efforts to support young people in underserved parts of the community. This service has become embedded as part of the departmental culture and is often carried into the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB and WNBA by Buckeyes in their professional sport careers.
All of this activity is initiated and lead by student-athletes. When student-athletes and/or teams come to us with issues with which they want to engage, we provide them resources and support.
Now, our student-athletes have expressed a desire to engage in the Black Lives Matter movement that has grown from Minneapolis, across the nation, and around the world.
The department will continue to support our student-athletes as they participate in activities to eradicate hate and racism in our society. Recently, student-athletes have been active on social media platforms denouncing racism, participating in attention and awareness videos promoting Black Lives Matter, holding peaceful demonstrations (Kneel for Nine) and participating in video calls with their teammates and others.
The Ohio State Department of Athletics supports the Black Lives Matter movement. We will continue to support our student-athletes as they participate in driving positive change in America so that every person is respected regardless of the color of their skin.
2 Responses
that makes no sense Rick…all lives DO matter and i’m sick of these little catch=phrases..the BLM group itself is pretty out there with it’s own agenda of wanting to de-fund police, which is ridiculous in its own right…singling out one group to me is racist in and of itself and BLM is pretty racist..I have seen racism go both ways and it is all wrong..the police officer was wrong in this case, the looters and rioters are wrong…I could care less if someone is black or white, female or male–how one is born should NEVER affect how others treat them….but the BLM movement is something totally different and that group has its own agenda and no school should be aligning themselves with them. There are no facts to show that the majority of people are racist..just some idiots who have biases and prejudices. BLM and some of the media try to create hysteria–once again–with their own agendas. the facts also do not at all back up there is “systemic” racism in the police force or otherwise..we can’t let a few idiot’s actions cause all this chaos–but some people and groups love the chaos and love having these little PC memes /cause while completely ignoring the facts..Look up how many unarmed black and white people are killed by police of different colors..the facts do not lie. Most police are honest , non-racist people so why let the few dictate these things and cause all this chaos and bitterness..?! Ohio St. is wrong to support the BLM group itself..they are 100% correct to be against racism of any sort.
Our universities push us and themselves to do better. All lives cannot matter until black lives matter.