The Greatest Ohio State Football Photos: 2012 to 2014

In case you missed our earlier entries, we’d encourage you to go back and check out our gallery of the 100 greatest Ohio State football photos in The-Ozone’s history, as well as the ones from 2002 to 2011 that narrowly missed the cut.

Today, we’re diving into the first three seasons of the Urban Meyer era in Columbus.

This was an incredible time to follow the Buckeyes. Meyer won his first 24 games as OSU’s head coach, then lost three out of four, before winning 13 in a row to bring home the first-ever College Football Playoff title.

There is a lot to be excited about in the gallery below, from Braxton Miller dismissively looking at a would-be tackler from UAB, to one photo that might encapsulate the entire idea of “Illinois football” better than anything else we’ve ever seen. Don’t worry – you’ll know it when you see it.

As you’d expect from championship seasons, there’s plenty of trophies and confetti, an excited Kerry Coombs, and a remarkable shot of Brutus firing a t-shirt cannon.

Oh, and there’s a bunch from the 59-0 win over Wisconsin, Sugar Bowl victory over Alabama, and national title game against Oregon, too.

Be sure to check out the shot of a snowstorm in the Horseshoe, relive the magic of the Cardale Jones experience, and players making postgame confetti angels.

Oh, and there are three more wins over the Michigan Wolverines in there as well, if that’s something that you’d be interested in.

(Note from the photographer: For optimal viewing, make your window full screen (F11 on PC), click on the first image and click the play button on the lower tool box, minimize that menu with the center down arrow. Enjoy! – Jim Davidson)