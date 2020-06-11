The Greatest Ohio State Football Photos: 2015 to 2019

Welcome back for the fourth edition of the greatest Ohio State football photos in The-Ozone’s history.

Round one included the 100 photos we consider the absolute best our photographers have ever taken of Ohio State football.

Of course, over the span of 18 seasons of Buckeye football, they’ve gotten a few more than 100 good ones, so now we’re going through the ones that just missed being included in that top group.

First, we featured the best of the rest from the 2002 to 2011 Ohio State football seasons.

Last time, we shared the shots that narrowly missed being Hall of Famers from the 2012 to 2014 seasons.

Now, here’s a look at some incredible shots from the 2015 to 2019 seasons.

It starts with some great photos of the 2015 Virginia Tech game, including Braxton Miller in the middle of his famous spin move.

You’ll get a look at some big plays from a blowout win over new Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, not one but two incredible action shots of the legendary Rutgers cannon, the Iowa children’s hospital wave, extremely upset Michigan fans, a real Spartan Dawg in action, and much more.

As seemingly always: Yes, there is some Very Excited Kerry Coombs content in here as well.

We hope you’ve enjoyed this trip through our archives. Readers with a sharp memory may recall that we initially posted that we had pulled about 800 great photos at the start of this project. So far, we’ve only shared about 400.

Don’t worry – the other 400 are still on the way. We’ll be sharing a couple of “Honorable Mention Mega-Galleries” in the coming days, so keep checking back.

Do you have a favorite shot from this gallery? Is there anything in the gallery below that should have been included in the original “Top 100 Of All-Time” post? Let us know what it is in the comments below.

