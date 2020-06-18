Ohio State, Alabama To Play Home-And-Home Series

Ohio State and Alabama just announced what might be the most anticipated home-and-home non-conference series of the decade in college football.

The Buckeyes will host the Crimson Tide in 2027, and then make a return trip to Tuscaloosa in 2028. It will be the first time the programs have visited each others’ stadiums.

All four previous meetings came at neutral sites, including the 1978 Sugar Bowl, 1986 Kickoff Classic, 1995 Citrus Bowl, and 2015 Sugar Bowl.

The full release from Ohio State is below.

———–

College football heavyweights Ohio State and Alabama, who gave the country one of the great games in post-season history the last time they met in the 2014 College Football Playoff semifinals at the Sugar Bowl, have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the first time with games set for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

The Crimson Tide will play its first game in Ohio Stadium Sept. 18, 2027, while the Buckeyes will return the invitation in 2028 by traveling to Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Bryant-Denny Stadium for a game on Sept. 9 of that year.

Ohio State now has six nationally significant home-and-home series scheduled with Power 5 teams in the next 12 years: versus Oregon, Notre Dame, Washington, Texas, Alabama and Georgia.

Upcoming Power 5 Series

2020 – at Oregon

2021 – Oregon

2022 – Notre Dame

2023 – at Notre Dame

2024 – at Washington

2025 – at Texas

2025 – Washington

2026 – Texas

2027 – Alabama

2028 – at Alabama

2030 – at Georgia

2031 – Georgia

“We’d like to thank University of Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne and Senior Deputy Director of Athletics Finus Gaston, who worked so hard with us to get this series scheduled,” Diana Sabau, Ohio State Deputy Director of Athletics, said. “Building a non-conference schedule with tradition-rich programs is important to the competitive excellence of our program and the department, and it is great for our fans. We are excited for both schools and pleased to be able to share in this announcement today with the University of Alabama.”

The two programs have been at the top historically as well as in the College Football Playoff era, with eight combined CFP playoff appearances, three national championships – Ohio State won the inaugural CFP championship in 2014 while Alabama won in 2015 and 2017 – and the best records over the last 100 games with Ohio State at 91-9 and Alabama tied with Clemson at 90-10.

Ohio State and Alabama have played four times previously – all at neutral sites – with Alabama leading the series, 3-1:

At the 1978 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Bear Bryant’s Crimson Tide defeated the last of Woody Hayes’ 13 Big Ten championship squads, 35-6;

Alabama defeated Ohio State, 16-10, at the New Jersey Meadowlands in the 1986 Kickoff Classic;

Alabama won the 1995 Florida Citrus Bowl game in Orlando, 24-17; and

Ohio State won the aforementioned CFP semifinal game in New Orleans, 42-35, to advance to the CFP title game, a 42-20 victory over Oregon at AT&T Stadium in North Texas.

When Ohio State and Alabama meet in 2027 in Columbus, the game will represent the first Southeastern Conference opponent in the regular season for Ohio State in 39 years, or since LSU and Ohio State played a home-and-home series in 1987 and 1988. The teams played at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 24, 1988, a 36-33 Ohio State victory in the last Ohio Stadium game featuring an SEC school.

Ohio State Schedules

2020 Schedule

Sept. 5 – Bowling Green

Sept. 12 – at Oregon

Sept. 19 – Buffalo

Sept. 26 – Rutgers

Oct. 3 – Off

Oct. 10 – Iowa

Oct. 17 – at Michigan State

Oct. 24 – at Penn State

Oct. 31 – Nebraska

Nov. 7 – Indiana

Nov. 14 – at Maryland

Nov. 21 – at Illinois

Nov. 28 – Michigan

Dec. 5 – Big Ten Championship Game

2021 Schedule

Sept. 2 – at Minnesota

Sept. 11 – Oregon

Sept. 18 – Tulsa

Sept. 25 – Akron

Oct. 2 – at Nebraska

Oct. 9 – Purdue

Oct. 16 – Off

Oct. 23 – at Rutgers

Oct. 30 – Michigan State

Nov. 6 – at Indiana

Nov. 13 – Maryland

Nov. 20 – Penn State

Nov. 27 – at Michigan

Dec. 4 – Big Ten Championship Game

2022 Schedule

Sept. 3 – Notre Dame

Sept. 10 – Arkansas State

Sept. 17 – Toledo

Sept. 24 – at Michigan State

Oct. 1 – at Penn State

Oct. 8 – Rutgers

Oct. 15 – Iowa

Oct. 22 – Off

Oct. 29 – Indiana

Nov. 5 – at Northwestern

Nov. 12 – Wisconsin

Nov. 19 – at Maryland

Nov. 26 – Michigan

Dec. 3 – Big Ten Championship Game

2023 Schedule

Sept. 2 – at Indiana

Sept. 9 – San Jose State

Sept. 16 – Western Kentucky

Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame

Sept. 30 – Off

Oct. 7 – Maryland

Oct. 14 – at Purdue

Oct. 21 – Penn State

Oct. 28 – at Wisconsin

Nov. 4 – at Rutgers

Nov. 11 – Michigan State

Nov. 18 – Minnesota

Nov. 25 – at Michigan

Dec. 2 – Big Ten Championship Game

2024 Schedule

(Two non-conference games/dates TBD)

Sept. 14 – at Washington

Sept. 28 – Illinois

Oct. 5 – Rutgers

Oct. 12 – at Nebraska

Oct. 26 – Wisconsin

Nov. 2 – at Maryland

Nov. 9 – at Penn State

Nov. 16 – Indiana

Nov. 23 – at Michigan State

Nov. 30 – Michigan

Dec. 7 – Big Ten Championship Game

2025 Schedule

(One non-conference game/date TBD)

Aug. 30 – Texas

Sept. 13 – Washington

Sept. 20 – at Indiana

Sept. 27 – at Iowa

Oct. 4 – Maryland

Oct. 11 – at Wisconsin

Oct. 25 – at Rutgers

Nov. 1 – Northwestern

Nov. 15 – Penn State

Nov. 22 – Michigan State

Nov. 29 – at Michigan

Dec. 6 – Big Ten Championship Game

2026 Schedule

Sept. 5 – Ball State

Sept. 12 – at Texas

2027 Schedule

Sept. 18 – Alabama

2028 Schedule

Sept. 9 – at Alabama

2030 Schedule

Sept. 14 – at Georgia

2031 Schedule

Aug. 30 – Georgia