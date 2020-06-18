Ohio State Buckeyes Football Photo Gallery: 2012 to 2019

This is it. You’ve reached the end of the rainbow. By the time you get to the end of this Ohio State Buckeyes football photo gallery, you will be done with the last installment of our “Greatest Photos In The-Ozone’s History” series.

In all, we went through roughly 40,000 shots our photographers have taken since 2002 of Ohio State football. It was, to be honest, a lot.

First, we posted the 100 photos we consider the absolute best our photographers have ever taken of Ohio State football.

Then, we featured the best of the rest from the 2002 to 2011 Ohio State football seasons.

After that, we shared the shots that narrowly missed being Hall of Famers from the 2012 to 2014 seasons.

The fourth installment took a look at some incredible shots from the 2015 to 2019 seasons.

Last time, we went through the “Honorable Mention” shots from 2002 to 2011.

Now, we’re finishing it up with the “Honorable Mention” photos from 2012 to 2019.

As you can tell from the photo at the top of this article, there’s plenty of great stuff you still haven’t seen this month. Yeah, Ezekiel Elliott burning past Alabama defenders in the College Football Playoff just merited “honorable mention.”

That’s a decent indication that you should go through all the stuff that was judged to be better than Zeke.

Once you’ve gone through all of the galleries linked above, you’ll have seen more than 775 shots in total from the golden era of Ohio State football. The incredible thing is that it represents about two percent of our total OSU football photo galleries.

Still jonesing for more? We get it. Football season is still too far away. One easy way to get your fix is to check out our game galleries for every Ohio State vs. Michigan game since 2002. You can find those by going to The Rivalry tab at the top of the site, and then scrolling down to the photos option. We don’t want to spoil anything for you, but things have gone pretty well for the Buckeyes against their old rivals from Ann Arbor during the time we’ve been covering the team.

We hope you’ve enjoyed this trip down memory lane. If you think we missed anything, please let us know in the comments.

(Note from the photographer: For optimal viewing, make your window full screen (F11 on PC), click on the first image and click the play button on the lower tool box, minimize that menu with the center down arrow. Enjoy! – Jim Davidson)