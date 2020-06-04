Ohio State To Resume In-Person Classes For Fall

Ohio State has announced plans to allow students back on campus. The full release from OSU is below.

The Ohio State University announced that it plans to resume in-person classes for the autumn semester. Specific guidelines will be announced in the coming weeks based on guidance from state and local health authorities and recommendations of the Safe Campus and Scientific Advisory Subgroup of the university’s COVID-19 Transition Task Force.

The resumption of full operations on Ohio State campuses will include a combination of the use of appropriate face coverings, physical distancing, hand hygiene, limited density in indoor spaces, control of the flow of traffic into and around buildings, continued employee teleworking when possible, testing, symptoms tracking and contact tracing. A teaching and learning approach that combines in-person and distance methods is also being developed. Read more here.

Phased approach to return to campus

The task force is working to develop a phased transition back to on-campus operations. In addition to closely monitoring state and federal guidance, the task force is using a data-informed approach for recommending when it is safe to begin transitioning back onto campus.

All in-person university events are canceled through July 6, and non-essential Ohio State employees who can do so should continue teleworking.

A limited number of key academic, clinical and operational functions have resumed, including elective procedures at the Wexner Medical Center Limited returns to campus are reviewed by a group of appropriate leaders and members of the safe campus and scientific advisory team chaired by Amy Fairchild. Planned, limited return proposals recommended for implementation are shared with President’s Cabinet and are brought forward to the president and provost for approval.

Beginning in June, The Ohio State University will transition to a new stage of the research recovery plan for reopening on-campus research labs, studio and field activities. College leadership has been asked to complete and approve a staged planning template for each department detailing how each stage will be implemented. Before returning to campus, all faculty, staff and students will be asked to complete a form acknowledging their responsibilities, view an online training module and have approval from their college. More information on each of these requirements will be available soon.