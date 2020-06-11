Three Buckeyes Named to Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team

COLUMBUS – Three Ohio State players were named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team on Thursday as announced by The Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Ohio State offensive guard Wyatt Davis was named to the first-team, and quarterback Justin Fields and cornerback Shaun Wade were second-team picks.

You can read the full release from Ohio State below.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Three Ohio State Buckeyes were named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team, announced today by The Walter Camp Football Foundation. Offensive guard Wyatt Davis made the first team while quarterback Justin Fields and cornerback Shaun Wade were second team selections.

In all, 33 different schools from eight conferences are represented on the first and second teams with a total of 50 players selected.

Davis, from Bellflower, Calif., blossomed into one of the nation’s top interior linemen last season as a first-year starter. While paving the way for an offense that averaged 529.9 yards per game, Davis was voted a first team All-American by the Associated Press, CBS Sports and The Sporting News. He’s one of three returning starters along the offensive line for the 2020 Buckeyes.

Fields enjoyed one of the best statistical seasons in program history in 2019 as a first-year starter. The Kennesaw, Ga., native threw for 3,273 yards and 41 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He accounted for 51 total touchdowns and became the first player in Big Ten history with 40 passing TDs and 10 rushing TDs in the same season. In addition to being the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year and Quarterback of the Year, Fields was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Wade, a rising fourth-year junior, is Ohio State’s most experienced returnee in the secondary, having played in 27 games over the last two seasons. A third team All-Big Ten selection in 2019, he had 26 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, one interception, two forced fumbles and eight pass breakups. As a redshirt freshman in 2018, he led the team with three interceptions.

2020 Ohio State Preseason Honors

Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List – Shaun Wade

Walter Camp All-Americans – Wyatt Davis (1st Team); Justin Fields (2nd Team); Shaun Wade (2nd Team)