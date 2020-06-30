Wyatt Davis, Billy Price Named to BTN’s All-Decade Team

Rising junior Wyatt Davis and 2017 Rimington Award winner Billy Price were named on Tuesday to BTN’s Big Ten Football All-Decade Team. Davis is the first active player to earn a spot on the team. He and Price are joined along the offensive line by Michigan’s Taylor Lewan, Indiana’s Dan Feeney, Iowa’s Brandon Scherff and Wisconsin’s Michael Deiter.

Davis, from Bellflower, Calif., blossomed into one of the nation’s top interior linemen last season as a first-year starter. While paving the way for an offense that averaged 529.9 yards per game, Davis was voted a first team All-American by the Associated Press, CBS Sports and The Sporting News. He is one of three returning starters along the offensive line for the 2020 Buckeyes and has already been named a preseason first team All-American by The Walter Camp Football Foundation and The Sporting News.

“I’m at a loss for words and I was so excited when I get the news,” Davis told BTN’s Dave Revsine. “I still have to finish strong but this is definitely something nice to look back on.”

Price is one of the great offensive linemen in Ohio State’s storied history. A two-time All-American, including a unanimous selection in 2017, Price is one of just six Buckeye offensive linemen to win a major national award when he was named the recipient of the 2017 Rimington Trophy as the nation’s outstanding center. Price also was named the Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace offensive lineman of the year that season and set a program record with 55 consecutive games started from 2014 through 2017.

On the BTN All-Decade second team was Taylor Decker, a three-year starter at tackle and 2015 Rimington-Pace offensive lineman of the year who was the 16th overall pick of the Detroit Lions in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Yesterday, RB Ezekiel Elliott and LB Ryan Shazier were named second team All-Decade. Elliott rushed for 3,961 yards (third-most in program history) and 43 touchdowns from 2013-15 while Shazier (2011-13) currently ranks 16th all-time with 315 career tackles.

BTN’s All-Decade Team is being chosen by a panel of experts and will be announced throughout the week across BTN social media platforms. All-Decade members at tight end and defensive back will be selected tomorrow, followed by wide receivers and defensive linemen on July 2 and quarterback, kicker, punter, all-purpose and coach on July 3.