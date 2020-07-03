Bosa Brothers and Chase Young Named to BTN’s All-Decade Team

The defensive line trio of Chase Young, Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa were named on Thursday to the BTN’s Big Ten Football All-Decade Team. Young and Joey Bosa were first-team selections while Nick Bosa appeared on the second team.

Joey Bosa twice was named the Smith-Brown defensive lineman of the year (2014 and 2015) and was a two-time consensus All-American. As a sophomore in 2014, while helping Ohio State win the first-ever College Football Playoff national championship, Bosa finished with 13.5 sacks, 55 tackles and 21.0 tackles for loss. Since being chosen with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers, Bosa’s gone on to be a two-time Pro Bowl selection and was the 2016 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Young, the only unanimous All-Decade selection, won eight major individual awards during his dominant junior season in 2019 and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He led the nation in quarterback sacks (16.5, a single-season school record) and sacks per game (1.38) while finishing second in tackles-for-loss (21.5) and TFLs per game (1.8). A unanimous All-American, Young’s career total of 30.5 career sacks is second-most in program history, behind only Mike Vrabel (36.0 from 1993-96).

Nick Bosa, who played in 29 games between 2016-18, was the 2017 Smith-Brown defensive lineman of the year in the Big Ten after recording 8.5 sacks and 16.0 tackles for loss. He was the No. 2 overall selection by the San Francisco 49ers in 2019 and last season was the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year while helping his team reach Super Bowl LIV.

BTN’s All-Decade Team is being chosen by a panel of experts and unveiled on BTN’s social media channels. It will wrap up Friday with the announcement of members at quarterback, kicker, punter, all-purpose and coach.

Ohio State Buckeyes on BTN’s Big Ten Football All-Decade Team

Running Back: Ezekiel Elliott (second team)

Offensive Line: Wyatt Davis (first team), Billy Price (first team), Taylor Decker (second team), Pat Elflein (second team)

Linebacker: Ryan Shazier (second team)

Defensive Back: Malik Hooker (first team), Jeff Okudah (second team), Vonn Bell (second team)

Defensive Line: Joey Bosa (first team), Chase Young (first team), Nick Bosa (second team)