Buckeye Basketball lands commitment from highly-ranked shooting guard

Shooting guard Malaki Branham of Akron St. Vincent St. Mary announced via twitter today that he is committed to play his college basketball at Ohio State.

That is the same high school that produced LeBron James, as well as former OSU football star Parris Campbell.

Branham, 6-4, 175, is ranked the top player in Ohio in the 2021 recruiting class. He is rated the No. 5 shooting guard nationally and the 27th-best player at any position nationally.

Branham is a slashing scorer with the ability to get to the rim to score. He is also an above-average rebounder and solid defender.

Branham had wide interest as a recruiting prospect including interest from Michigan State, Iowa, Illinois, Xavier, Cincinnati and others.

He is the highest-ranked prospect to commit to the Buckeyes since Chris Holtmann took over the program.

The Buckeyes now have commitments from the top three players in the state for 2021. In addition to Branham, they also hold commitments from top-100 guard Meechie Johnson and top-100 forward Kalen Etzler. That trio gives Holtmann’s program the top recruiting class in the Big Ten for 2021.

Yessir lil bro!! Stvm to OSU once again ✌🏾 https://t.co/wDHZmn3EPB — Parris Campbell (@PCampbell21) July 22, 2020