Buckeyes Earn Commitment from Top-100 Corner Jordan Hancock

Top-100 cornerback Jordan Hancock from Suwanee, Georgia, announced via Twitter today that he will be a Buckeye.

“1000% COMMITTED I AM A BUCKEYE FOR LIFE,” Hancock wrote in the post announcing his commitment.

Hancock is rated the No. 6 corner in the 24/7 2021 class composite and the fourth four-star corner to commit to the Buckeyes in this recruiting cycle. He is also ranked as the number 77 player overall regardless of position.

With his commitment OSU now has 19 verbals in this class, 12 of which are rated in the top-100 in the 24/7 composite. The class is currently ranked number one in the nation.

Hancock had formerly committed to Clemson but decommited from the Tigers on July 14. When he made that announcement the Buckeyes were immediately seen as the favorite to gain his services, and today he made that a reality.

You can find both the tweet announcing his commitment and his junior season highlight reel embedded below.

