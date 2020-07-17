Chris Olave Named To Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Ohio State junior wide receiver Chris Olave was named to the 2020 Biletnikoff Award Watch List.

Olave caught 48 passes for 840 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019. With Justin Fields back at quarterback, and the Buckeyes now replacing Binjimen Victor, Austin Mack, and KJ Hill at wide receiver, he could be in line for an even bigger year as a junior.

You can read the full release from the Tallahassee Quarterback Club, the group that hands out the award, below.

—–

The Biletnikoff Award recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver, regardless of position. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, split end, inside receiver, slot back or running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes the outstanding receiver, not merely the outstanding wide receiver. The award recipient is selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, and former receivers. Foundation trustees do not vote and have never voted. BiletnikoffAward.com/voters

Receivers are periodically added to the watch list as their season performances dictate. Actual, not potential, performance is the basis for inclusion on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List. The transparently detailed and explicit criteria for candidate eligibility, watch list inclusion, and voting appear at: BiletnikoffAward.com/criteria

2020 Biletnikoff Award Watch List

PLAYER SCHOOL POS Jonathan Adams Jr. Arkansas State WR Tutu Atwell Louisville WR Jhamon Ausbon Texas A&M WR Rashod Bateman Minnesota WR David Bell Purdue WR Jadan Blue Temple WR Max Borghi Washington State RB Dyami Brown North Carolina WR Ja’Marr Chase LSU WR Nico Collins Michigan WR Elijah Cooks Nevada WR Damonte Coxie Memphis WR Frank Darby Arizona State WR Jaelon Darden North Texas WR Pat Freiermuth Penn State TE Kaylon Geiger Troy WR Kylen Granson SMU TE Warren Jackson Colorado State WR C.J. Johnson East Carolina WR Johnny Johnson III Oregon WR Tim Jones Southern Miss WR Charlie Kolar Iowa State TE Terrace Marshall Jr. LSU WR Elijah Moore Ole Miss WR Rondale Moore Purdue WR Skyy Moore Western Michigan WR Dazz Newsome North Carolina WR Tre Nixon UCF WR Chris Olave Ohio State WR Andrew Parchment Kansas WR Whop Philyor Indiana WR George Pickens Georgia WR Kalil Pimpleton Central Michigan WR Kyle Pitts Florida TE Charleston Rambo Oklahoma WR Reggie Roberson Jr. SMU WR Brad Rozner Rice WR Khalil Shakir Boise State WR Jared Smart Hawaii WR DeVonta Smith Alabama WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette Iowa WR Amon-Ra St. Brown USC WR Marquez Stevenson Houston WR Keylon Stokes Tulsa WR Sage Surratt Wake Forest WR Tamorrion Terry Florida State WR Tyquan Thornton Baylor WR Victor Tucker Charlotte WR Tyler Vaughns USC WR Jaylen Waddle Alabama WR Tre Walker San José State WR Tylan Wallace Oklahoma State WR Austin Watkins UAB WR Seth Williams Auburn WR Michael Wilson Stanford WR