Chris Olave Named To Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Ohio State junior wide receiver Chris Olave was named to the 2020 Biletnikoff Award Watch List.
Olave caught 48 passes for 840 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019. With Justin Fields back at quarterback, and the Buckeyes now replacing Binjimen Victor, Austin Mack, and KJ Hill at wide receiver, he could be in line for an even bigger year as a junior.
You can read the full release from the Tallahassee Quarterback Club, the group that hands out the award, below.
—–
The Biletnikoff Award recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver, regardless of position. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, split end, inside receiver, slot back or running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes the outstanding receiver, not merely the outstanding wide receiver. The award recipient is selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, and former receivers. Foundation trustees do not vote and have never voted. BiletnikoffAward.com/voters
Receivers are periodically added to the watch list as their season performances dictate. Actual, not potential, performance is the basis for inclusion on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List. The transparently detailed and explicit criteria for candidate eligibility, watch list inclusion, and voting appear at: BiletnikoffAward.com/criteria
2020 Biletnikoff Award Watch List
PLAYER
SCHOOL
POS
Jonathan Adams Jr.
Arkansas State
WR
Tutu Atwell
Louisville
WR
Jhamon Ausbon
Texas A&M
WR
Rashod Bateman
Minnesota
WR
David Bell
Purdue
WR
Jadan Blue
Temple
WR
Max Borghi
Washington State
RB
Dyami Brown
North Carolina
WR
Ja’Marr Chase
LSU
WR
Nico Collins
Michigan
WR
Elijah Cooks
Nevada
WR
Damonte Coxie
Memphis
WR
Frank Darby
Arizona State
WR
Jaelon Darden
North Texas
WR
Pat Freiermuth
Penn State
TE
Kaylon Geiger
Troy
WR
Kylen Granson
SMU
TE
Warren Jackson
Colorado State
WR
C.J. Johnson
East Carolina
WR
Johnny Johnson III
Oregon
WR
Tim Jones
Southern Miss
WR
Charlie Kolar
Iowa State
TE
Terrace Marshall Jr.
LSU
WR
Elijah Moore
Ole Miss
WR
Rondale Moore
Purdue
WR
Skyy Moore
Western Michigan
WR
Dazz Newsome
North Carolina
WR
Tre Nixon
UCF
WR
Chris Olave
Ohio State
WR
Andrew Parchment
Kansas
WR
Whop Philyor
Indiana
WR
George Pickens
Georgia
WR
Kalil Pimpleton
Central Michigan
WR
Kyle Pitts
Florida
TE
Charleston Rambo
Oklahoma
WR
Reggie Roberson Jr.
SMU
WR
Brad Rozner
Rice
WR
Khalil Shakir
Boise State
WR
Jared Smart
Hawaii
WR
DeVonta Smith
Alabama
WR
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Iowa
WR
Amon-Ra St. Brown
USC
WR
Marquez Stevenson
Houston
WR
Keylon Stokes
Tulsa
WR
Sage Surratt
Wake Forest
WR
Tamorrion Terry
Florida State
WR
Tyquan Thornton
Baylor
WR
Victor Tucker
Charlotte
WR
Tyler Vaughns
USC
WR
Jaylen Waddle
Alabama
WR
Tre Walker
San José State
WR
Tylan Wallace
Oklahoma State
WR
Austin Watkins
UAB
WR
Seth Williams
Auburn
WR
Michael Wilson
Stanford
WR