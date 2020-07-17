Football The Latest

Chris Olave Named To Biletnikoff Award Watch List

by The-Ozone Staff
Chris Olave

Ohio State junior wide receiver Chris Olave was named to the 2020 Biletnikoff Award Watch List.

Olave caught 48 passes for 840 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019. With Justin Fields back at quarterback, and the Buckeyes now replacing Binjimen Victor, Austin Mack, and KJ Hill at wide receiver, he could be in line for an even bigger year as a junior.

You can read the full release from the Tallahassee Quarterback Club, the group that hands out the award, below.

The Biletnikoff Award recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver, regardless of position. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, split end, inside receiver, slot back or running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes the outstanding receiver, not merely the outstanding wide receiver. The award recipient is selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, and former receivers. Foundation trustees do not vote and have never voted. BiletnikoffAward.com/voters

Receivers are periodically added to the watch list as their season performances dictate. Actual, not potential, performance is the basis for inclusion on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List. The transparently detailed and explicit criteria for candidate eligibility, watch list inclusion, and voting appear at: BiletnikoffAward.com/criteria

2020 Biletnikoff Award Watch List

PLAYER

SCHOOL

POS

Jonathan Adams Jr.

Arkansas State

WR

Tutu Atwell

Louisville

WR

Jhamon Ausbon

Texas A&M

WR

Rashod Bateman

Minnesota

WR

David Bell

Purdue

WR

Jadan Blue

Temple

WR

Max Borghi

Washington State

RB

Dyami Brown

North Carolina

WR

Ja’Marr Chase

LSU

WR

Nico Collins

Michigan

WR

Elijah Cooks

Nevada

WR

Damonte Coxie

Memphis

WR

Frank Darby

Arizona State

WR

Jaelon Darden

North Texas

WR

Pat Freiermuth

Penn State

TE

Kaylon Geiger

Troy

WR

Kylen Granson

SMU

TE

Warren Jackson

Colorado State

WR

C.J. Johnson

East Carolina

WR

Johnny Johnson III

Oregon

WR

Tim Jones

Southern Miss

WR

Charlie Kolar

Iowa State

TE

Terrace Marshall Jr.

LSU

WR

Elijah Moore

Ole Miss

WR

Rondale Moore

Purdue

WR

Skyy Moore

Western Michigan

WR

Dazz Newsome

North Carolina

WR

Tre Nixon

UCF

WR

Chris Olave

Ohio State

WR

Andrew Parchment

Kansas

WR

Whop Philyor

Indiana

WR

George Pickens

Georgia

WR

Kalil Pimpleton

Central Michigan

WR

Kyle Pitts

Florida

TE

Charleston Rambo

Oklahoma

WR

Reggie Roberson Jr.

SMU

WR

Brad Rozner

Rice

WR

Khalil Shakir

Boise State

WR

Jared Smart

Hawaii

WR

DeVonta Smith

Alabama

WR

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Iowa

WR

Amon-Ra St. Brown

USC

WR

Marquez Stevenson

Houston

WR

Keylon Stokes

Tulsa

WR

Sage Surratt

Wake Forest

WR

Tamorrion Terry

Florida State

WR

Tyquan Thornton

Baylor

WR

Victor Tucker

Charlotte

WR

Tyler Vaughns

USC

WR

Jaylen Waddle

Alabama

WR

Tre Walker

San José State

WR

Tylan Wallace

Oklahoma State

WR

Austin Watkins

UAB

WR

Seth Williams

Auburn

WR

Michael Wilson

Stanford

WR

