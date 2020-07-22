Ohio State’s Drue Chrisman Named To Ray Guy Award Watch List

Ohio State senior punter Drue Chrisman was named Wednesday to the 2020 Ray Guy Award Watch List. The award goes to the best punter in the nation.

Chrisman has established himself as one of the most consistent weapons in the nation on special teams.

He was a Ray Guy Award semifinalist as a freshman in 2017 and a sophomore in 2018.

That season, he helped the Buckeyes lead the Big Ten in net punting average (41.6 yards per punt, good for No. 6 in the nation).

The best game of his career came that season at Michigan State, when he dropped all five of his second-half punts inside the 6.

Chrisman has dropped 72 punts inside the opponents’ 20, the third-most in Ohio State history. His career average of 43.9 yards per kick ranks fifth all-time for a Buckeye.

While he took a slight step back in 2019, 15 of his 27 punts were downed inside the opponents’ 10.

The Ray Guy Award uses stats such as net punting average, number of times punt is downed or kicked out of bounds inside the opponents 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average returned yardage and percentage of punts not returned to determine the winner of that year’s award. They put particular emphasis placed on net punting average. The award’s website also says “The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team’s success.”

The Ray Guy Award has been handed out since 2000. BJ Sander is the only Buckeye to ever win it, claiming the award in 2003.