Big Ten Announces All Football Teams to Remain in Acclimatization Period

COLUMBUS – All football teams will remain in the acclimatization period until further notice, the Big Ten Conference announced on Saturday.
This means that only helmets are allowed for football workouts and teams will not yet move forward with padded football practices.
You can read the full release below.
The Big Ten Conference announced today, based on the advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, that, until further notice, all institutions will remain in the first two days of the acclimatization period in football (i.e., helmets shall be the only piece of protective equipment student-athletes may wear) as we continue to transition prudently through preseason practice. All other fall sports will continue to work locally with team physicians and athletic trainers to adjust practices to the appropriate level of activity, as necessary, based on current medical protocols.
Each new phase of activity provides new intelligence and experience and allows us to evaluate the implementation of our Conference and institutional medical protocols in real-time. In order to make the right health and safety decisions for our student-athletes, we believe it is best to continue in the appropriate phase of activity referenced above while we digest and share information from each campus to ensure we are moving forward cautiously.
We understand there are many questions regarding how this impacts schedules, as well as the feasibility of proceeding forward with the season at all. As we have consistently stated, we will continue to evaluate daily, while relying on our medical experts, to make the best decisions possible for the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes.
4 Responses
We are at a point where people and specifically “academics” seem to be striving for “ZERO” risk. It simply does not exist but the over management of this situation appears to be in full force. I can not see the benefit of telling all universities to stand down from letting their teams move on with full equipment. Players must get ready for season. If Rutgers or someone else has some issue does this mean OSU or Michigan or Wisconsin or others can not move on. If this is the position of the BIG then we might as well cancel the season now because sometime during this season someone is going to have someone test positive. Let’s move on and let teams prepare without all the interference by administrators trying to eliminate all risk.
or follow the actual scientific facts that the flu is much more dangerous for not only college players but the majority of the population and play football and stop the fear-mongering nonsense….cases do not equal hospitalizations and deaths..if anyone can contradict the facts please do so…doesn’t mean don’t be wise and cautious when need be, but the facts are we don’t do this during flu season when that is more harmful for the players and most people PERIOD. this is so ridiculous but there will be a bunch of sheep out there in their pompous political correctness that don’t like to hear actual facts and reasoning…
Time to take sports away from the colleges. Make the pro’s have minor league teams.
Big Ten Presidents making this harder than it needs to be. They have the money. Make a bubble for every team and staff by using on campus hotels. Use the mask and testing protocols. Let universities opt out if needed but don’t cancel the season because one team can’t pull it off. OR let the Buckeyes play in SEC or Big 12 for a season.