Five-star defensive end Jack Sawyer to forego senior year of high school football.

Five-star defensive end Jack Sawyer said today on Twitter that he would forego his final season at Pickerington, high school in order to enroll early at Ohio State in the hopes of being able to play for OSU in a spring season.

Thankful for the awesome 3 years playing for Pickerington North. See you soon #BuckeyeNation. pic.twitter.com/mC09WDWcTJ — Jack Sawyer (@jacksawyer40) August 14, 2020

With the postponement of the Big 10 football season until spring Sawyer will now have an opportunity to play in two seasons his freshman year, the spring season and the following fall season.

It is still undecided as to when the spring season will be played. OSU Head Football Coach Ryan Day has strongly suggested that the spring season begin in January and should run for perhaps eight or nine games. That would end the spring season in February or early March and allow players plenty of time to rest and recover from that season before beginning to prepare for the ensuing fall season next September.

Sawyer is ranked the third-best player nationally in the 2021 recruiting class.