Four-star defensive tackle Tyleik Williams commits to the Buckeyes.

The 2021 class at OSU got a nice addition tonight when four-star defensive tackle Tyleik Williams committed to the Buckeyes.

Williams (6-3.5, 317) is from Manassas, Virginia, and chose the Buckeyes over offers from Virginia Tech, Alabama, North Carolina, Arizona State and others.

Williams is rated the 8th-best defensive tackle in this class and the 159th-best player at any position.

Williams has the size to play inside and also possesses the quickness and athleticism to be a real standout.

Williams was recruited by OSU defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

Williams’ commitment brings the total number of commitments in the 2021 class to 19.