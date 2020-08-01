4-Star Linebacker Gabe Powers Commits To Ohio State

The state’s top prospect in the 2022 class says he will be a Buckeye.

Gabe Powers, a 6-4, 220 pound outside linebacker from Marysville, Ohio, announced today that he will play his college football at Ohio State.

24/7 rates Powers the number 2 outside linebacker prospect in the nation and the 45th-best prospect nationally at any position.

He is rated the number one prospect in the state of Ohio this year.

Powers is the fourth player to commit to OSU’s 2022 recruiting class joining cornerback Jyaire Brown, outside linebacker C.J. Hicks and offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola as OSU commitments.

All of those players are from the state of Ohio and all are considered the best in Ohio at their positions.

All four of them rank in the top-150 nationally in the 24/7 composite index.

Powers is rated as a linebacker by recruiting services, but some analysts believe he could grow into an edge rusher at the college level.

He plays for Marysville High School, which competes in the OCC, one of the better big-school conferences in the state.

You can find the tweet announcing his decision, and also watch his sophomore season highlight video below.