Haskell Garrett To Be Released From Hospital Following Gunshot Wound

COLUMBUS – Following a shooting early Sunday morning near Ohio State’s campus, senior defensive lineman Haskell Garrett was sent to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition. He suffered a through-and-through gunshot wound to the cheeks on his face.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day released a statement on Garrett that provided more updates on his condition.

Day even mentioned that Garrett will be released from the hospital Monday morning.

“Haskell Garrett has been receiving excellent care at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for the injuries he received on Sunday,” Day said. “We anticipate he will be released from the Medical Center this morning. On behalf of his family and this football program, we would like to thank all those who have been a part of Haskell’s treatment and we are grateful that he will be heading home today. We will continue to help him and his family any way we can to expedite his recovery.”