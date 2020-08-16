Justin Fields Creates Online Petition to Reinstate Big Ten Football Season

COLUMBUS – Ohio State parents, coaches, and student-athletes have been very vocal about wanting a college football season this fall and not giving up on the season without a fight.

The latest push came from quarterback Justin Fields, on Twitter. Fields created and posted a petition on Sunday on behalf of the Big Ten players that called on the conference to reinstate the Big Ten football season.

“We, the football players of the Big Ten, together with the fans and supporters of college football, request that the Big Ten Conference immediately reinstate the 2020 football season. Allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season. Allow Big Ten players/teams who choose to opt out of playing a fall season to do so without penality or repercussion.”

“We want to play. We believe that safety protocols have been established and can be maintained to mitigate concerns of exposure to Covid 19. We believe that we should have the right to make decisions about what is best for our health and our future. Don’t let our hard work and sacrifice be in vain. #LetUsPlay!”

