Football The Latest

Ohio State DL Haskell Garrett In Stable Condition After Overnight Shooting

by Caroline Rice2 comments

COLUMBUS – Ohio State senior defensive lineman Haskell Garrett was injured early Sunday morning in a shooting near Ohio State’s campus.

Per Columbus Police, Garrett was transferred to the Ohio State University hospital and is in stable condition. He suffered a “through and through gunshot wound to the cheeks in his face.”

Columbus Police responded to a 411 call on a report of a shooting on Chittenden Ave at 12:28 AM on Sunday. After following a trail of blood near one shell casting, the officers traced the trail of blood to locate Garrett.

Police did not provide any further information and there will not be any other information released on Sunday.

2 Responses

  1. Thanks Kevin Warren for keeping our kids safe and isolated. Justin Fields flying down to UGA to hang out in Athens.

    Garret gets shot in his face.

    Good thing they aren’t in training camp.

    reply

