Ohio State DL Haskell Garrett In Stable Condition After Overnight Shooting

COLUMBUS – Ohio State senior defensive lineman Haskell Garrett was injured early Sunday morning in a shooting near Ohio State’s campus.

Per Columbus Police, Garrett was transferred to the Ohio State University hospital and is in stable condition. He suffered a “through and through gunshot wound to the cheeks in his face.”

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: ​ *As local & national media have been reporting, the victim is an @OhioState football player. Please contact detectives with tips on the case NOT media inquiries. No other info will be released today. CPD: 614-645-4141 rstubblefield@columbuspolice.org https://t.co/hBb9uQKZIY pic.twitter.com/j8eDrCcUwP — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) August 30, 2020

Columbus Police responded to a 411 call on a report of a shooting on Chittenden Ave at 12:28 AM on Sunday. After following a trail of blood near one shell casting, the officers traced the trail of blood to locate Garrett.

Police did not provide any further information and there will not be any other information released on Sunday.