Ohio State President Kristina Johnson and AD Gene Smith Respond to Cancelation of Fall Football Season

COLUMBUS – Ohio State president Kristina M. Johnson and athletic director Gene Smith released statements responding to the Big Ten’s announcement to postpone the 2020 fall football season.
You can read their statements in the full release from Ohio State below.
–––––––––––
Columbus, Ohio – The 2020 Big Ten Conference fall athletics seasons, which include the sports of football, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country, have been postponed by a league-wide vote of school presidents. The Big Ten will continue to evaluate options regarding these sports, including the possibility of competition in the spring. Decisions regarding winter and spring sports will also continue to be evaluated.
The decision by the presidents to postpone was based upon the recommendation of medical experts within the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases in collaboration with the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.
“As a former collegiate athlete whose career in sports was cut short by circumstances beyond my control, I deeply feel the pain, frustration and disappointment that all our players, coaches and staff – and all Buckeye fans – are feeling today,” said Ohio State President-elect Kristina M. Johnson. “I will continue to work closely with Athletics Director Gene Smith, Coach Ryan Day and all coaches and other leaders, to return our student-athletes to competition as soon as possible, while staying safe and healthy.
“We are focused on supporting our student-athletes in every way, ensuring their scholarships are still in place, and looking out for their health and safety and the health and safety of all our students as they continue to pursue their studies in these challenging times,” Johnson said.
The decision to postpone fall sports comes less than a week after the Big Ten announced a restructured 2020 football schedule with a 10th conference game added for all schools amid a season that would extend from as early as Sept. 3 through Nov. 21.
“This is an incredibly sad day for our student-athletes, who have worked so hard and been so vigilant fighting against this pandemic to get this close to their season,” Athletics Director Gene Smith said. “My heart aches for them and their families.
“President-elect Johnson and I were totally aligned in our efforts to delay the start of the season rather than postpone. I am so grateful to her for all her efforts in support of our student-athletes and a traditional fall season.
“As an institution and as an athletic department, we have a responsibility first and foremost to care for the health, safety and wellness of our students and staff, and I believe we have done that successfully.”
Specifics and details with regard to what workout and training regimens will consist of this fall for the student-athletes involved with these sports are being determined. Resources currently in place that benefit these student-athletes at Ohio State will remain.
- All of those student-athletes on scholarship will remain on scholarship.
- COVID-19 testing by the Department of Athletics and quarantine/isolation protocols will continue for these student-athletes.
- Access to team facilities and locker rooms, and sports performance, medical/training and nutrition areas will be available under the current health and safety protocols that are in place.
- Tutoring, scheduling and additional services provided through the Student-Athlete Support Services Office are ongoing.
- Comprehensive mental health services will continue for all student-athletes through the athletic department’s staff at its Sport Psychology and Wellness Services department.
4 Responses
If the other conferences dont cancel their season then the big 10 most likely just set the conference back competitively for at least 3 years. How many top players in the conference are already looking at the transfer portal and how could the NCAA deny their waiver? And what about scholarship numbers if the players in the conference are granted an extra year of eligibility because of this and the effects on next years recruiting class? What about assistant coaches who say screw this I want to coach this year and leave for the SEC or the ACC? And where is the NCAA as the governing body for college sports who is always talking about fairness and level playing field in college athletics? I will be surprised if the ACC and Big 12 cancel and shocked if the SEC cancels.
One wonders what this will cost the university in terms of immediate revenue; and longer term, recruiting as well as reputation among the nation’s high school juniors and seniors. Got to have an undesirable impact.
Your student athletes are safer than your students. You have all the safe guards set. You are chickening out. For one, I do not believe these so called health experts. They have been wrong all through this. You will be sorry on 11-4 when this virus disappears. I hope you choke on your salaries.
Just tell everyone there will be no football in the big ten until Sept. 2021. Football next March, April, or May is just a dumb idea. Some of these guys will now just prepare for the NFL draft next April in Cleveland. I wonder how many athletes will stay in school and continue to pursue their education now that there are no Fall sports.