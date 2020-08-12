Ohio State rules out any fall football

The recent postponement of the football season led to speculation that Ohio State might be able to schedule games in September that were not a part of the Big 10 schedule.

There had been speculation that OSU could form a one-year alignment with another league such as the Big 12 or that other Big 10 institutions who were interested in playing a fall schedule such as Penn State, Nebraska and Michigan, could play some sort of fall schedule.

Those hopes ended today with the following statement from OSU Director of Athletics Gene Smith.

“Ohio State has continued its communications with the Big Ten Conference office regarding a scenario to still play fall football games, but has now determined that this would not be an allowable opportunity for us to move toward.

“We are 100 percent focused on supporting the health and safety and academic success of our student-athletes, and on working with the Big Ten to develop a spring plan for our sports as expeditiously as possible.”

Earlier today OSU Head Football Coach Ryan Day expressed hope that if no fall football could be played that a spring schedule could be implemented for play in the months of January, February and March. Now it looks as though that is the absolute best that can be hoped for.