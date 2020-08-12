Ohio State rules out any fall football

The recent postponement of the football season led to speculation that Ohio State might be able to schedule games in September that were not a part of the Big 10 schedule.
There had been speculation that OSU could form a one-year alignment with another league such as the Big 12 or that other Big 10 institutions who were interested in playing a fall schedule such as Penn State, Nebraska and Michigan, could play some sort of fall schedule.
Those hopes ended today with the following statement from OSU Director of Athletics Gene Smith.
“Ohio State has continued its communications with the Big Ten Conference office regarding a scenario to still play fall football games, but has now determined that this would not be an allowable opportunity for us to move toward.
“We are 100 percent focused on supporting the health and safety and academic success of our student-athletes, and on working with the Big Ten to develop a spring plan for our sports as expeditiously as possible.”
Earlier today OSU Head Football Coach Ryan Day expressed hope that if no fall football could be played that a spring schedule could be implemented for play in the months of January, February and March. Now it looks as though that is the absolute best that can be hoped for.
5 Responses
We need new leadership at the top of the big ten and non-wusses to fight to play..screw this…..the medical officials for 3 of the other power 5 seem to be ok with playing…this is so messed up on so many levels..no reason to not play
@Todd.
The “non-wuss” thing to do is maintain status quo. The Big10, PAC10, MAC have taken bold steps to help curb the spread of Covid19. I find it ironic that the SEC, ACC, and Big12 institutions are located in the part of the country currently suffering the most from Covid19. Maybe it’s that sort of irrational thinking that has led to the current health crisis in the South.
There was a guy on the message board a few months ago – James Mills – who compared Covid19 to stubbing a toe. How wrong that statement was, but, unfortunately it continues to prevail. Sports are entertainment and we can all find a different Saturday diversion for the next three months.
This spring season crap needs to stop. Who in the hell is going to sit in the stadium in the middle of January? That will be some quality football for sure. And then youre going to turn around and play a regular fall season? Right. Im convinced this is just a scam by the university to keep as much money in their pocket as possible from season ticket holders and anyone else who has already shelled out money for their 2020 tickets. Im a season ticket holder and I have seen no information yet telling me how to get my money back especially since they duped me into opting in for the season after they released their bogus schedule just one week ago. What a joke. I wonder how justin fields is going to look throwing passes in tuscaloosa this fall.
I don’t think anyone truly believed OSU was going to go against the Big 10 and go out on their own to play in the fall. I really wish they would take sports away from the colleges and have the pro’s sponsor minor league teams. It would solve alot of problems, like players being paid, kids going to college just to get to the pro’s, etc.
Just stop already. Its a lost season. On to 2021 with whatever is left of OSU football. We should still be a top 20-25 program after deflections and recruiting decommits.