OSU football players parent association takes to Twitter to express displeasure with B1G decision.

The Football Parents Association of Ohio State has taken to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the league’s decision to postpone the football season.

In their statement to the Big Ten commissioner the parents ask:

that the August 5 schedule be reinstated.

that the league provide full transparency on data used to make decisions.

that the B1G commissioner participate in a Zoom call with OSU parents and players.

that the league provide a detailed action plan for standards and protocals for ALL teams.

that the league respond to their Tweet by August 9

Below is the Tweet.