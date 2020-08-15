OSU football players parent association takes to Twitter to express displeasure with B1G decision.

The Football Parents Association of Ohio State has taken to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the league’s decision to postpone the football season.
In their statement to the Big Ten commissioner the parents ask:
- that the August 5 schedule be reinstated.
- that the league provide full transparency on data used to make decisions.
- that the B1G commissioner participate in a Zoom call with OSU parents and players.
- that the league provide a detailed action plan for standards and protocals for ALL teams.
- that the league respond to their Tweet by August 9
Below is the Tweet.
#fight #LetThemPlay pic.twitter.com/YCK46S3Zyh
— Amanda Peterson Babb (@AmandaBabb1) August 15, 2020
4 Responses
@James
Again, science is on the side of the human race regardless of political affiliation. The onus is on non-believers to provide evidence to the contrary. May you stay healthy.
Congrats to the parents for standing up for their guys. Initially, I thought that Ohio State shouldn’t be playing football if they couldn’t have in-class classes. But they are! The hogwash from the Big Ten academics seems to be that players can’t play football because nobody can guarantee that they won’t contract COVID outside of their bubble. There is no riskless solution. But for these parents it is clear that their sons have a higher risk of contracting the disease if football is cancelled. At least someone should listen to them – if the safety of the players is actually the overriding concern.
Apples and oranges. The university requires student, faculty, etc., to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Obviously, this cannot be done in a contact sport such as football.
From the university website:
The university has strengthened its face masks requirement. Face masks must be worn in indoor settings, including, but not limited to: classrooms, common areas, residence halls, conference rooms, shared office spaces, hallways, buses and shared vehicles on all Ohio State campuses. Masks must also be worn in outdoor spaces on campus, even when individuals can maintain appropriate physical distancing. More information is available on the Personal Protection and Hygiene page.
Starting to think Norman is a liberal from ann arbor…..Norman is one of those pompous know it alls who wants to tell everyone else how to live but can’t ever provide proof for how corona is more deadly/dangerous than the flu for most people , especially younger ones..and that this is not a major risk factor by any means…based upon his “logic” we’d never have football again because surely he doesn’t want the kids to play during flu season when it is much more dangerous for the players than this……keep being a sheep thinking we need to shut everything down and forget all the emotional, financial, spiritual, psychological effects this has on most of the country, stay locked in–and please wear that mask to bed at night!! don’t take it off in the shower!………KUDOS to the parents and the players for speaking up demanding answers from this poor excuse of a commissioner Warren and the very few wanted football cancelled..I will stick with Coach Day, the OSU president, Smith and especially the scientific facts and data and the players and families themselves weighing the options instead of having know it all wannabes like Norman trying to dictate their lives for them.