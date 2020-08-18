Top-100 Prospect Dasan McCullough Commits To Ohio State

Dasan McCullough, a 4-star prospect ranked as the No. 70 player overall in the 247 Composite, just committed to Ohio State’s class of 2022.

He tweeted out his decision early Tuesday afternoon. You can watch that commitment video at the bottom of this post.

McCullough is the son of Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach Deland McCullough, and lives in Overland Park, Kansas.

However, his family has ties to Ohio. His dad was a star running back at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio who played briefly for the Cincinnati Bengals in 1996.

Dasan McCullough is listed as an athlete by the recruiting services, but is projected as a linebacker for the Buckeyes.

He chose Ohio State over offers from schools from Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, and Oregon.

McCullough is the fifth commitment to the Buckeyes’ 2022 class, and the first from out of state. He joins CJ Hicks and Gabe Powers as potential linebackers for the Buckeyes in 2022.

McCullough is big, at 6-foot-5 and 220 lbs, but most recruiting analysts expect him to stay a linebacker, instead of growing into a defensive end.

In addition to a unique blend of size and quickness, McCullough is also touted for having the knowledge of the game that you would expect from the son of a coach.

McCullough’s commitment could be the first of several coming in the next month or two for the Buckeyes.

As the NCAA has continued to push back the calendar for visits, players and programs who may have been waiting to make unofficial visits this fall are seemingly ready to move forward without them.

You can watch McCullough’s junior season highlights below.