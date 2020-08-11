Tunmise Adeleye Decommits from OSU football recruiting class.

OSU’s 2020 football recruiting class took a big hit today when defensive end Tunmise Adeleye (6-3, 245) announced his decommitment.

Adeleye is a four-star recruit and ranked the fourth-best strong-side defensive end in the nation and the 30th-best prospect overall at any position.

Adeleye committed to OSU on April 15 and as late as last Sunday told reporters he was still happy with his commitment.

Ohio State continues to have the top-ranked recruiting class in the nation despite the loss of Adeleye. OSU has 18 commitments currently.