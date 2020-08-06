The Ohio State football team opened fall camp today at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

During a normal year, that sentence would be enough to quicken the pulse of millions of people in the state. Of course, this has been anything but a normal year, and this is shaping up to be an extremely unusual season.

But four weeks from today, the Buckeyes are scheduled to kick off the 2020 season at Illinois.

To celebrate the start of camp, and mark the countdown to the first game, the OSU video team just dropped a hype video.

Much like everything else, it’s a little different from what you might expect.

“We know this is bigger than football, but it sure wouldn’t hurt to have something to look forward to. We can work together. We will get to a better place.”

If the start of the video and the narrator seem familiar, it’s because they’re the same as a fantastic video that OSU dropped back in April, “Oh, the places you’ll go.”

This one picks up where that left off. Close to four months later, things are very different. Instead of the start of something strange and unfamiliar with no obvious end like it was this spring, this all feels somewhat comforting.

Yes the players are wearing masks, but the normal rhythms of fall camp are there.

There is, as the narrator says, something to look forward to.

You can watch the full video in the tweet embedded below.

We are sacrificing some comfort by wearing masks and socially distancing for the sake of health and safety. We all want a season, but we need to work together to make sure we do it the right way — safely.#MasksOnOhio #IWantASeason #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/ChxF8w5GWb — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 6, 2020