2022 TE Bennett Christian Commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS – Three-star tight end Bennett Christian committed to Ohio State’s 2022 class on Tuesday night.

Christian, an Acrowth, Georgia native, chose the Buckeyes over offers from Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Kansas, and Kentucky. His final decision was between Ohio State and Tennessee. His father played at Tennessee and his mother was a cheerleader there.

The 6-foot-6 and 235 pound tight end is the 19th best tight end in his class and the 370th overall best player.

Christian was recruited out of Allatoona High School by Ohio State’s Kevin Wilson.

Christian said to his father on their way home from his visit in Columbus that Ohio State sealed the deal for him. Relationships were also a huge factor in his decision.

“I think talking to Coach Day, I just felt like a big priority to the program. I felt like I could develop as a player and as a man,” Christian said during his announcement.

This is Ohio State’s sixth commitment in the 2022 class.

