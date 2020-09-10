54 Buckeyes On NFL Rosters As Season Kicks Off

The fall 2020 Big Ten football schedule is still up in the air, but the pros are ready to kick off their year tonight.

That means more than 50 former Buckeyes will be in action this weekend, including seven rookies.

The full release from Ohio State is below.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – When the Houston Texans take on defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City tonight to officially kick off the 2020 NFL season, they’ll rely on the play of former Ohio State cornerback Bradley Roby to slow down league MVP Patrick Mahomes and a high-powered Chiefs offense.

Roby is part of a contingent of 54 former Buckeyes who are in the NFL as the league begins its 101st season on either the active roster (48), injured reserve (three) or practice squads (three). And, it’s fitting that a cornerback will be the first to take the field this fall.

A total of 11 defensive backs (six cornerbacks, five safeties) are active for Week 1 while two others – Eli Apple of Carolina and Gareon Conley of Houston – are currently on injured reserve but can return to their teams in three weeks. Week 1 also features two rookies who were taken in the first round of last spring’s NFL Draft – No. 3 overall selection Jeff Okudah (Detroit) and the 19th pick, Damon Arnette, who went to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Okudah and Arnette are joined by seven other rookies on active rosters set to make their debuts this weekend: Chase Young (Washington), J.K. Dobbins (Baltimore), Malik Harrison (Baltimore), DaVon Hamilton (Jacksonville), Jonah Jackson (Detroit), K.J. Hill (Los Angeles Chargers) and Jordan Fuller (Los Angeles Rams). Austin Mack (New York Giants), Binjimen Victor (New York Giants) and Rashod Berry (New England Patriots) were practice squad signees while Jashon Cornell, a seventh-round selection by the Detroit Lions, was placed on injured reserve, bringing the Buckeyes’ NFL rookie class to 13 total members.

Most Defensive Ends and Wide Receivers

While Ohio State’s run of producing NFL-caliber defensive backs has been impressive, don’t forget about the guys they go against on the other side of the ball. When seventh-round pick K.J. Hill earned a spot on the Chargers’ roster, he became the seventh Buckeye wide receiver on an opening-day roster, which is tied with Clemson for the most of any program. The group is comprised of six players who have been in the league five years or less and the most veteran of Ohio State’s entire NFL contingent: Ted Ginn, Jr., who is entering his 14th season and is a member of the Chicago Bears.

No other program will have more defensive ends on opening-day rosters than Ohio State, including the No. 2 overall selection in the 2020 Draft, Chase Young, who will look to follow in the footsteps of NFL Defensive Rookies of the Year Joey Bosa (2016) and Nick Bosa (2019). Six of Ohio State’s seven NFL defensive ends were coached by Larry Johnson.

At Least One Buckeye in 15 of 16 Opening-Weekend Games

Of the 16 opening-weekend games scheduled, only one – New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills – will not include at least one former Buckeye. Going into the season, 26 of the NFL’s 32 teams have at least one former Buckeye on their roster. Cincinnati and Washington – with four players each – lead the way followed by Detroit, Indianapolis, Las Vegas and New Orleans with three.

A Youth Movement & Veteran Faces in New Places

Two-thirds of Ohio State’s active NFL players – 32 of 48 – have three years or less experience in the league. A couple of its veterans, however, switched addresses during the offseason and are looking to make an instant impact in new homes. In Malcom Jenkins’ case, his new address is actually an old address. The 11-year pro is back with the New Orleans Saints, who drafted him back in 2009. Vonn Bell, meanwhile, is set to make his debut with the Cincinnati Bengals as he begins his fifth NFL season. He was previously a member of the New Orleans Saints.

Raekwon McMillan, who spent his first three seasons with the Miami Dolphins, was traded during training camp to the Las Vegas Raiders and will unite with Jonathan Hankins and Damon Arnette on the Raiders’ defense. Other veterans who found new teams during free agency were Ted Ginn Jr. (Chicago), Carlos Hyde (Seattle), Eli Apple (Carolina) and Nate Ebner (New York Giants).

One veteran who isn’t going anywhere for the foreseeable future is DT Cam Heyward in Pittsburgh. Entering his 10th NFL season, Heyward agreed on Monday to a five-year, $75.1 million contract extension. The deal makes Heyward the highest-paid defensive player over the age of 30 in league history.

Most Active NFL Players on Opening-Weekend NFL Rosters

as of Sept. 10, 2020

1. Alabama – 54

2. Ohio State – 48

3. LSU – 41

4. Florida – 39

5. Michigan – 33

Most Defensive Backs on Active NFL Rosters

1. Alabama – 12 (6 CBs, 6 SAFs)

2. Ohio State – 11 (6 CBs, 5 SAFs)

Florida – 11 (7 CBs, 4 SAFs)

4. LSU – 8 (5 CBs, 3 SAFs)

Texas – 8 (3 CBs, 5 SAFs)

Most Wide Receivers on Active NFL Rosters

1. Ohio State – 7

Clemson – 7

3. LSU – 5

Florida – 5

Oklahoma – 5

Miami – 5

Alabama – 5

Most Defensive Ends on Active NFL Rosters

1. Ohio State – 7

2. Miami – 5

3. Florida – 4

Texas – 4

Florida State – 4

Buckeyes on 2020 NFL Rosters

Active by position – 48

As of Sept. 10, 2020

Defensive Back (11)

CB Damon Arnette – Las Vegas Raiders

SAF Vonn Bell – Cincinnati Bengals

SAF Nate Ebner – New York Giants

SAF Jordan Fuller – Los Angeles Rams

SAF Malik Hooker – Indianapolis Colts

SAF Malcolm Jenkins – New Orleans Saints

CB Marshon Lattimore – New Orleans Saints

CB Jeff Okudah – Detroit Lions

CB Bradley Roby – Houston Texans

CB Kendall Sheffield – Atlanta Falcons

CB Denzel Ward – Cleveland Browns

Defensive Line (11)

DE Joey Bosa – Los Angeles Chargers

DE Nick Bosa – San Francisco 49ers

DT DaVon Hamilton – Jacksonville Jaguars

DT Jonathan Hankins – Las Vegas Raiders

DT Cameron Heyward – Pittsburgh Steelers

DT Jalyn Holmes – Minnesota Vikings

DE Sam Hubbard – Cincinnati Bengals

DE Dre’Mont Jones – Denver Broncos

DE Tyquan Lewis – Indianapolis Colts

DE John Simon – New England Patriots

DE Chase Young – Washington Football Team

Offensive Line (8)

OT Taylor Decker – Detroit Lions

OG Pat Elflein – Minnesota Vikings

OG Jonah Jackson – Detroit Lions

OT Jamarco Jones – Seattle Seahawks

OG Michael Jordan – Cincinnati Bengals

OC Corey Linsley – Green Bay Packers

OG Andrew Norwell – Jacksonville Jaguars

OC Billy Price – Cincinnati Bengals

Wide Receivers (7)

WR Noah Brown – Dallas Cowboys

WR Parris Campbell – Indianapolis Colts

WR Ted Ginn Jr. – Chicago Bears

WR K.J. Hill – Los Angeles Chargers

WR Terry McLaurin – Washington Football Team

WR Curtis Samuel – Carolina Panthers

WR Michael Thomas – New Orleans Saints

Linebacker (3)

LB Jerome Baker – Miami Dolphins

LB Malik Harrison – Baltimore Ravens

LB Raekwon McMillen – Las Vegas Raiders

Running Backs (3)

RB J.K. Dobbins – Baltimore Ravens

RB Ezekiel Elliott – Dallas Cowboys

RB Carlos Hyde – Seattle Seahawks

Tight End (2)

TE Marcus Baugh – Washington Football Team

TE Nick Vannett – Denver Broncos

Quarterback (1)

Dwayne Haskins – Washington Football Team

Specialists (2)

P Cameron Johnston – Philadelphia Eagles

LS Jake McQuaide – Los Angeles Rams

Injured Reserve (3)

CB Eli Apple – Carolina Panthers

CB Gareon Conley – Houston Texans

DT Jashon Cornell – Detroit Lions

Practice Squad (3)

DL Rashod Berry – New England Patriots

WR Austin Mack – New York Giants

WR Binjimen Victor – New York Giants