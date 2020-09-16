Buckeyes React to Big Ten Announcement of 2020 Fall Football Season

COLUMBUS – It was the news they were all anxiously awaiting for and fighting for; the Buckeyes will be on the football field this fall.

A number of Ohio State student-athletes, coaches, and parents have taken to social media to express their reactions to the news of a Big Ten season this fall. Here’s a collection of what the Buckeyes are saying on social media.

God is good 🙏🏿 — Teradja Mitchell (@teradja_) September 16, 2020

We Back. Beyond excited to go out and compete with my brothers😈 pic.twitter.com/CJ8BWd42bz — Bradley Robinson (@BRobinson_42) September 16, 2020

That’s all you had to say. — Jonathon Cooper (@JonathonCooper7) September 16, 2020

PLAY BALL‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ — Mark Pantoni (@markpantoni) September 16, 2020

Couldn't be more proud of the leadership of @ryandaytime fighting for the players, and @justnfields representing his teammates! Appreciate the #B1GparentsUnited, @ParentsNebraska, and #BuckeyeNation for coming together to make this season possible. #LetsGoB1GFootball pic.twitter.com/k5m5LEZ0qC — FPAOS Family Unit (@fpaos_board) September 16, 2020

Thank the Living God!! Let’s play some Football.. BIG pic.twitter.com/EIaFWajaLV — M. SMITH-NJIGBA (@MNjigba) September 16, 2020

Thanks to all those who fought. All for the Glory of the LORD! #RIDEWITCHRIST pic.twitter.com/8TdUroTv04 — Master W. Teague III (@MasterTeagueIII) September 16, 2020