Buckeyes React to Big Ten Announcement of 2020 Fall Football Season

COLUMBUS – It was the news they were all anxiously awaiting for and fighting for; the Buckeyes will be on the football field this fall.
A number of Ohio State student-athletes, coaches, and parents have taken to social media to express their reactions to the news of a Big Ten season this fall. Here’s a collection of what the Buckeyes are saying on social media.
Let’s goooooo!!! https://t.co/9OVkhXXkWg
— Justin Fields (@justnfields) September 16, 2020
Mood pic.twitter.com/Dh8Lk4Qwos
— Chris Olave (@chrisolave_) September 16, 2020
Unleashed🔓 pic.twitter.com/MNFrSlfznI
— Josh™🏁 (@Jproctor_2018) September 16, 2020
God is good 🙏🏿
— Teradja Mitchell (@teradja_) September 16, 2020
https://t.co/okd3aCGM5U pic.twitter.com/4RubkfOLCd
— Justin Hilliard (@JHilliard47) September 16, 2020
We Back. Beyond excited to go out and compete with my brothers😈 pic.twitter.com/CJ8BWd42bz
— Bradley Robinson (@BRobinson_42) September 16, 2020
That’s all you had to say.
— Jonathon Cooper (@JonathonCooper7) September 16, 2020
andddddd we’re back! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/ybywSdF6Mf
— Paris Johnson Jr. (@ParisJohnsonJr) September 16, 2020
PLAY BALL‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️
— Mark Pantoni (@markpantoni) September 16, 2020
Couldn't be more proud of the leadership of @ryandaytime fighting for the players, and @justnfields representing his teammates! Appreciate the #B1GparentsUnited, @ParentsNebraska, and #BuckeyeNation for coming together to make this season possible. #LetsGoB1GFootball pic.twitter.com/k5m5LEZ0qC
— FPAOS Family Unit (@fpaos_board) September 16, 2020
Thank the Living God!! Let’s play some Football.. BIG pic.twitter.com/EIaFWajaLV
— M. SMITH-NJIGBA (@MNjigba) September 16, 2020
Thanks to all those who fought. All for the Glory of the LORD! #RIDEWITCHRIST pic.twitter.com/8TdUroTv04
— Master W. Teague III (@MasterTeagueIII) September 16, 2020
3 Responses
If they want to return, they would have to go through the reinstatement process with the NCAA. Of course they would have to go back to their classes and be a student again.
What is the status of Wyatt Davis and Shaun Wade? Can they decommit from the NFL draft?
It is my understanding that they have done nothing more than verbally announce their intentions. If this is true then yes they could still play this fall if they choose to as they have done nothing which would officially invalidate their amateur status such as hiring an agent.