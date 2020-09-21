Buckeyes resume practice schedule.

According to a release from the OSU Department of Athletics the Buckeyes have now resumed their practice schedule.

Below is the OSU release.

“The Ohio State football Buckeyes are officially “in season” for the purpose of NCAA rules and are now subject to the in-season limits of 20 hours per week, four hours per day, and one required day off per week.

“Contact drills cannot start until daily antigen testing is operational on all 14 campuses, per the recommendation of the Big Ten Council of President/Chancellor’s Medical Subcommittee.

“The target date for daily antigen testing is Sept. 30. Until then, Big Ten teams will practice in helmets and spider pads with no contact.”