Gee Scott loses his black stripe.

by John Porentas
Wide receiver Gee Scott has become the second freshman wide receiver in two days to lose his black stripe.

Scott is the fourth player overall to lose his black stripe this fall.  Fellow freshman receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had his black stripe removed yesterday. They join transfer running back Trey Sermon and freshman safety Kourt Williams as players who have lost their black stripe this fall.

Loss of the black stripe signifies officially becoming a part of the team.

