Two Minute Drill: Jonathan Cooper and Justin Fields talk the return of OSU football.

OSU team captains Jonathan Cooper and Justin Fields met with reporters today to discuss the return of Big 10 football and what that means for the players on the Ohio State football squad.

Justin Fields:

*The last few months have been challenging but have improved him as a leader. The challenges meant he and other on the team had to be better leaders and they all stepped up.

*He was able to get a lot done on the field despite there being no practice. He did a lot of throwing one-on-one with receivers and got a lot of one-on-one time in with coach Day, both throwing and in the film room. He went home for one week, but the rest of his time was spent on campus at OSU.

*The young receivers have been phenomenal. The freshmen are the most polished group of freshman receivers he has ever seen.

*The thought that there might not be a season was very tough. It was a situation he couldn’t control, much like his injury situation last season. Having returned for a chance to play then almost losing the season was “a feeling that really sucks” but now all those feelings are gone.

*He feels his petition to play was not the only thing that figured into the league change of heart on the season, but he also feels that the petition entered into the decision and had an influence. He wanted the season back for himself and for all his teammates.

*He never considered opting out or declaring for the NFL draft. He always kept hope that the season would be played. This season will go down in history. I hope we can have the season on the field that they wanted to have or all the effort to get the season back will be wasted. He knows how much talent is on the offense and is excited to play in that offense.

*I’m a big believer that everything happens for a reason. I just put my faith in God. Watching games last weekend was tough. I was hurting then but now I have a chance.

*The shortened schedule shouldn’t hamper their playoff hopes. The committee does a good job of evaluating teams, but the shortened season leaves OSU with less margin for error.

*The returning receivers are definitely a group of playmakers. His chemistry with them is getting better every day.

*Their purpose for being at Ohio State is to graduate with a degree and play football. If they have to give up some social life to do distancing that’s not too great a sacrifice to get the goals they have set for themselves on and off the field.

*One positive thing that has happened is that he has spent a lot of time with Ryan Day and really gotten to know him as a person. The love that Day has for this team is indescribable. Day had trouble sleeping when he there was a chance the season would be lost, but kept a positive attitude. Fields and his teammates saw that They couldn’t have a better coach than Ryan Day.

Jonathan Cooper:

*He participated in the meeting with Kevin Warren. He wanted to make the point that the players should have the choice to play, not someone else. Those that want to opt out can.

*His motivation this season comes from last season. He lost that season due to injury and he almost lost this season. Now his motivation level is higher than it has ever been.

*It was very emotional for him when he heard the season was back on. His career at OSU has not been easy. His career was back, then it was taken away again, but now it is back again. He feels so happy and blessed to have the season back. Getting the season back will be a waste if they don’t go out there and take care of business.

*Ryan Day is an amazing coach. Take away all the football stuff and he is an amazing person. His leadership kept everyone’s hopes alive that there would be a season.