No Fans, No Public Ticket Sales for Big Ten Football Games This Fall

COLUMBUS – Big Ten football is back this fall, but it will be without fans in attendance. When the Buckeyes play games this season, they will do so from empty stadiums across the conference.

The Big Ten Conference will not sell any tickets to fans this fall, but they are looking to accommodate players’ families at both home and road games, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said on the Big Ten Network on Wednesday.

An eight-game schedule with one cross-divisional game is expected to be released from the conference soon.