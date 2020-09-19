Ohio State’s 2020 Football Schedule Released

COLUMBUS – Ohio State now has a new schedule for the fall 2020 football season that was released Saturday morning.

Ohio State’s 2020 Football Schedule

Oct. 24 – Nebraska

Oct. 31 – at Penn State

Nov. 7 – Rutgers

Nov. 14 – at Maryland

Nov. 21 – Indiana

Nov. 28 – at Illinois

Dec. 5 – at Michigan State

Dec. 12 – Michigan

Dec. 19 – B1G Championship Game

Here’s the full release from Ohio State.

Columbus, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference released its new 2020 fall football schedule on Saturday, Sept. 19. The Ohio State Buckeyes will now kick off its eight-game regular season on Oct. 24 with a home game at Ohio Stadium against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Big Ten’s 2020 football campaign of games had previously been modified to reflect conference-only games on Aug. 5, and then was postponed entirely by the league on Aug. 11 because of uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

A return to competition was announced by the Big Ten on Sept. 16.

“The Big Ten’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) adopted significant medical protocols including daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data-driven approach when making decisions about practice/competition,” according to the Big Ten release. “The COP/C voted unanimously to resume the football season starting the weekend of Oct. 23-24, 2020. The decision was based on information presented by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force, a working group that was established by the COP/C and Commissioner Kevin Warren to ensure a collaborative and transparent process.”

Ohio State’s 2020 schedule will feature its season opener against Nebraska Oct. 24, which will be followed consecutively with games Oct. 31 at Penn State, Nov. 7 at home vs. Rutgers, Nov. 14 at Maryland, Nov. 21 home vs. Indiana, Nov. 28 at Illinois, Dec. 5 at Michigan State and Dec. 12 home vs. Michigan.

Special date games, such as Friday games, will be determined and announced at a later date.

As announced Wednesday, all Big Ten teams will play a ninth game on championship weekend, Dec. 18-19, with the East Division and West Division champion playing for the outright Big Ten crown and the 12 other teams matching up in a unique, east vs. west, #2 vs. #2, #3 vs. #3, etc. format

The Big Ten will require student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals that are on the field for all practices and games to undergo daily antigen testing. Test results must be completed and recorded prior to each practice or game. Student-athletes who test positive for the coronavirus through point of contact (POC) daily testing would require a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm the result of the POC test.