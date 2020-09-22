Practice has resumed and players are losing black stripes

Three incoming players have made fast impressions on the coaching staff and have lost their black stripe, meaning that they are now official full-fledged members of the OSU football roster.

The first to lose his stripe this year was transfer running back Trey Sermon. Sermon is a grad transfer who played at Oklahoma and has one year of eligibility at OSU.

Two true freshman have lost their black stripes. On the offensive side of the ball wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has lost his black stripe.

Defensively, safety Kourt Williams has lost his black stripe. Williams was recruited as a linebacker, but has begun his OSU career as a safety and has impressed in the early going.