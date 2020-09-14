Shaun Wade Declares For 2021 NFL Draft

COLUMBUS – Shaun Wade has officially played in his last game for Ohio State.

The star cornerback has decided to forgo a potential season with the Buckeyes and declare for the 2021 NFL draft, he announced Monday morning via Twitter.

Thank you Buckeye Nation! Forever a Buckeye! pic.twitter.com/VFjKukLpLV — Shaun Wade (@shaunwade24) September 14, 2020

Buckeye For Life 🌰 pic.twitter.com/b0iP6Rqo4i — Shaun Wade (@shaunwade24) September 14, 2020

Wade was projected to be a first round pick after last season, but he decided to come back for his senior season at Ohio State and was elected a team captain this summer. Due to the uncertainty of a season for the Big Ten, Wade decided he didn’t want to wait any longer to figure out his future.

Wade is the second Buckeye to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft after offensive guard Wyatt Davis declared earlier this month.