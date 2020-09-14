Shaun Wade Declares For 2021 NFL Draft

COLUMBUS – Shaun Wade has officially played in his last game for Ohio State.
The star cornerback has decided to forgo a potential season with the Buckeyes and declare for the 2021 NFL draft, he announced Monday morning via Twitter.
Wade was projected to be a first round pick after last season, but he decided to come back for his senior season at Ohio State and was elected a team captain this summer. Due to the uncertainty of a season for the Big Ten, Wade decided he didn’t want to wait any longer to figure out his future.
Wade is the second Buckeye to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft after offensive guard Wyatt Davis declared earlier this month.
Sorry Don, but Mr. Wade graduated in July. I don’t blame any of these young men declaring now. What are they supposed to do? Sit around in their dorm room and watch players from the SEC, ND, Big 12 move up the draft board because of game film that BIG 10 players will not have.
Transfers and all, the SEC, ACC, and Big 12 could create a huge talent gap between them and the BIg & PAC 10.
Why say you are opting out now? It’s not like you are going to be playing in the NFL next week or next month. The only thing I can see is that you won’t have to take classes, write papers, and take exams anymore.
First of all screw the Big Ten commissioner and presidents who are dragging their feet on this and have been horrible from the get-go . Second of all this decision and Davis’s decision make no sense to me in the timing of them. They’ve waited this long so why not wait another week to see if the Big Ten actually follows through with the vote this week ?! there’s no harm in that at all so to me this makes zero sense
The Big Ten Commissioner, Kevin Warren, needs to do the right thing and resign his position.
And the hits just keep on coming.
Thanks B1G. Now it really doesn’t matter – in terms of competing at the highest level of CFB – what you decide and when.
Wake me up and tell me what is happening next August.
Well, sh1t.